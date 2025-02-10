Irish Breakdown

Former Notre Dame Star Shines Bright Despite Super Bowl Loss

Drue Tranquill quietly had a big statistical night in Super Bowl LIX for the Kansas City Chiefs

Nick Shepkowski

Feb 4, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) at a press conference in advance of Super Bowl LIX at New Orleans Marriott.
Feb 4, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) at a press conference in advance of Super Bowl LIX at New Orleans Marriott. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Sunday night did not go as planned for the Kansas City Chiefs. Instead of becoming the first team to win three-straight Super Bowls, the Chiefs were routed by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX in a game that was pretty much over before halftime.

Despite that, former Notre Dame star linebacker Drue Tranquill still had a big night for Kansas City's defense.

Tranquill recorded a team-high 11 tackles on the night and a sack of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts while recording a pair of tackles for loss. He was also big in helping contain Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley as the NFL Offensive Player of the Year put up just 57 rushing yards on 25 carries.

Despite Tranquill's efforts, Kansas City was no match for Philadelphia as the Eagles blasted the Chiefs 40-22 to win the second Super Bowl in franchise history.

More From Notre Dame On SI

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Football