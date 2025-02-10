Former Notre Dame Star Shines Bright Despite Super Bowl Loss
Sunday night did not go as planned for the Kansas City Chiefs. Instead of becoming the first team to win three-straight Super Bowls, the Chiefs were routed by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX in a game that was pretty much over before halftime.
Despite that, former Notre Dame star linebacker Drue Tranquill still had a big night for Kansas City's defense.
Tranquill recorded a team-high 11 tackles on the night and a sack of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts while recording a pair of tackles for loss. He was also big in helping contain Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley as the NFL Offensive Player of the Year put up just 57 rushing yards on 25 carries.
Despite Tranquill's efforts, Kansas City was no match for Philadelphia as the Eagles blasted the Chiefs 40-22 to win the second Super Bowl in franchise history.