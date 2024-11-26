Former Notre Dame Star Shades USC After Big Monday Night Football Victory
Monday Night Football this week consisted of the "Harbaugh Bowl" between brothers Jim and John, with John again getting the best of his brother.
John's Baltimore Ravens beat Jim's Los Angeles Chargers 30-23 and moved to 8-4 on the year. Afterwards, former Notre Dame star and current Ravens standout safety Kyle Hamilton was interviewed by Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter.
The interview was coming to a close when Van Pelt asked Hamilton about Notre Dame's "big one" this weekend at USC. See for yourself how Hamilton responded.
"Is it a big one?"
Well played, Kyle. I'm not worried as much about it being bulliten board material or whatnot, but more so about it giving Notre Dame players the wrong feel before the trip to Los Angeles.
After all, Marcus Freeman was hyping up Virginia as if it was the Super Bowl to his team so I'd guess he's not thrilled by a recent Notre Dame star and former teammate to some guys still on the team saying that.
All that said though, I'm always down for a little smack talk on Southern Cal.