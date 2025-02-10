Irish Breakdown

Former Notre Dame Teammates Reunite as Coaching Assistants in the MAC

Nick Coleman and Greer Martini were teammates at Notre Dame from 2015-2017

Nov 8, 2014; Tempe, AZ, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Greer Martini (48) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Arizona State defeated Notre Dame 55-31. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
A pair of former Notre Dame teammates are reuniting in the MAC as Nick Coleman and Greer Martini are joining the Western Michigan coaching staff.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel broke the news that the two will join Lance Taylor's staff at Western Michigan.

Martini goes from coaching linebackers at Charlotte to doing the same at Western Michigan. Coleman goes from being a defensive analyst at LSU to coaching linebackers for Western Michigan.

Western Michigan head coach Lance Taylor is of course a former Notre Dame assistant, coaching the Fighting Irish running backs from 2019-2021.

This news also comes after former Notre Dame assistant coach Chris O'Leary joined Taylor's staff as defensive coordinator just a week-and-a-half ago.

Martini recorded 190 tackles, five sacks, and 15 tackles for loss in his time at Notre Dame, before playing in the NFL.

Coleman recorded 82 tackles during his Notre Dame career.

After going 4-8 overall in Taylor's first season at Western Michigan in 2023, the Broncos improved to 6-7 overall last year as it earned a berth in the Salute to Veterans Bowl, which it lost to South Alabama 30-23.

