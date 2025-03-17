Former Notre Dame Wide Receiver Signs Deal with Pittsburgh Steelers
Former Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek is staying with the Pittsburgh Steelers as the four-year NFL veteran inked a two-year deal on Monday.
Skowronek played at Notre Dame during the 2020 season after transferring from Northwestern, where he spent the first four years of his college career. During that 2020 season he hauled in 29 receptions for 439 yards and five touchdowns.
Skowronek was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams with the 249th overall pick in 2021 and has made the most of the opportunity. He spent three seasons in Los Angeles, winning a Super Bowl his rookie season, and catching 58 passes in those years.
Skowronek spent last season with the Steelers, playing primarily on special teams. He totaled seven tackles and five receptions in 10 games in black and yellow.
Skowronek is reportedly set to make $4.5 million over the next two seasons.