Game Day Central: Notre Dame vs USC
After a season away the great rivalry between Notre Dame (5-1) and Southern Cal (3-3) is back, and both teams have a great deal to play for. Irish Breakdown spent all week breaking down and previewing the game, and you can find all the analysis in one place! Check it all out before kickoff!
Notre Dame Depth Chart
USC Depth Chart
Series History: Notre Dame vs. USC - A look at the all-time series between the Irish and Trojans.
First Glance: USC - A first glance overview of USC and its 2021 success up to this point.
Recruiting Comparison: Notre Dame vs. USC - A look at how the Notre Dame and USC lineups stack up from a recruiting standpoint.
Stacking Up: Notre Dame Offense vs. USC Defense
Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense vs. USC Offense
This feature looks at how Notre Dame and USC stack up on paper in the run game, pass game and with their scoring offenses and defenses.
Key Matchups: Notre Dame Offense vs. USC Defense
Key Matchups: Notre Dame Defense vs. USC Offense
This feature looks at the matchups you want to watch on both sides of the ball, matchups that could have the greatest impact on the game.
Game Prediction: Notre Dame vs. USC
The Irish Breakdown staff makes its predictions for this matchup! The video version of our predictions is below.
Midweek Musings: Notre Dame Offense Has A Great Opportunity To Get Right - In this week's musings I break down the bad defenses on the remainder of the 2021 schedule and how it presents the offense with a chance to get right. I also discuss bowl projections for Notre Dame and the big recruiting weekend ahead.
OTHER IRISH BREAKDOWN CONTENT
Jack Coan Remains The Starting Quarterback For Notre Dame
Brian Kelly Updates Injury Status Ahead Of Matchup Against USC
Notre Dame Players Looking Forward To Renewing Rivalry With USC
Notre Dame Home Dominance vs. USC Road Success Is An Intriguing Storyline
Notre Dame Notebook: Run Game, Quarterbacks, Recruiting Success
USC Looking To Salvage Season Against "Hated" Rival Notre Dame
Irish Breakdown Content
Notre Dame 2021 Roster
Notre Dame 2021 Schedule
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense
Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
