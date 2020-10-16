Game Prediction: Boston College Eagles at #23 Virginia Tech Hokies

Notre Dame is battling for an ACC championship in 2020, and each week the staff at Irish Breakdown takes a look at a league game that could have a big impact on the Irish season. After considering Pitt vs. Miami, we decided to evaluate and make predictions for the Boston College at Virginia Tech matchup.

Boston College is 2-1 in league play and thus far has surpassed preseason expectations. Virginia Tech is 2-1 and is coming off a road loss to North Carolina. The Hokies have looked good so far this season despite having its roster ravaged by COVID-19.

If the Hokies keep winning while they get healthy they could be a contender for one of the two spots in the ACC title game. Looking at their schedule, they also get Miami and Clemson at home later in the season. A second loss between now and then would all but eliminate the Hokies from contention.

For Boston College, they don't have the horses to be an ACC title contender, but from a Notre Dame standpoint the more they win the greater the odds they are ranked when the teams square off in November. If that happens, Notre Dame would have a chance to play three straight ranked teams in November, which would give its resume a huge boost.

Here are our thoughts and predictions on this game.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Boston College 34, Virginia Tech 31

I've been back and forth on this game all week. Virginia Tech's offense has been really, really good so far this season, and Boston College lacks top-level athletes on defense. That makes it hard for me to predict Boston College to win this game, especially on the road.

The issue for the Hokies is their defense has been as bad as their offense has been good. Injuries and COVID-19 losses have been a driving force, but this is a defense coming off a game against North Carolina where they gave up 56 points, 656 yards and 9.9 yards per play.

Boston College is 3-1, but they've had to rely on quarterback Phil Jurkovec making insane plays and throws. The lack of a run game and the porous offensive line have been major problems for the Eagles, and Virginia Tech has 14 sacks in three games.

So after all of that, why am I picking Boston College? I think the BC offensive line is due for a breakout. It's a unit that rushed for over 250 yards last season, but they have struggled so far this season. This is the kind of matchup that should allow them to thrive, and if BC becomes balanced their offense should roll.

VINCE DeDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction: Boston College 31, Virginia Tech 28

This one is a bit of a hard nut to crack. I like what I have seen from Boston College this season. They are far from a perfect team. Jurkovec has been sacked 17 times already this season, and for much of the other snaps he is running for his life. The key, however, is that when he is running for his life he is averaging about 300 yards per game through the air. The kid makes this offense what it is.

The problem for the Eagles in this one is the defense. Virginia Tech's run game is stout and BC has not faced a team like this before. This one comes down to that matchup: Can BC control VT on the ground. If they can, they win. If they can't it will not be pretty for the Fightin' Phils.

BRIAN SMITH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Virginia Tech 34, Boston College 29

In a game of big plays, the Hokies will hold serve at home. The Hokies possess more overall skill talent, and will need it.

Phil Jurkovec will throw and run well enough to keep Boston College close, but the Eagles will fight an uphill battle all game long. The Hokies fend off the Eagles.

JP SCOTT, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Virginia Tech 38, Boston College 13

The Hokie offense is finally looking like the juggernaut Justin Fuente had when he left Memphis. They are more talented to a man than what Boston college brings to the table. I think Virginia Tech will jump out to a double-digit lead early and for BC to play from behind -- something they are not equipped to do well.

