Game Prediction: #8 Florida Gators vs. #5 Georgia Bulldogs

There is another huge game being played in the SEC this weekend, and it could have a significant impact on what happens with Notre Dame this season.

Both #8 Florida and #5 Georgia are legitimate contenders for a College Football Playoff berth, but both enter this contest with a loss. The loser of this game is likely eliminated from CFP contention.

The Irish Breakdown staff will be locked into this game, which kicks off a little after 3:30 PM (eastern). Below is our analysis and predictions for the game.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Florida 27, Georgia 17

Much has been made about how good Georgia's defense has been this season, but the film tells me it's more of a byproduct of playing a bunch of average offenses than it is Georgia being truly elite on that side of the ball.

Alabama scored 41 points and had 564 yards against the Bulldogs, and the defense isn't exactly healthy. I wouldn't be surprised if Georgia is able to keep Florida in check early on, but it will be difficult for the Bulldogs to keep quarterback Kyle Trask down for a bit, but doing that for four quarters will be extremely difficult.

Florida's defense has been mediocre all season, but Georgia's offense doesn't seem to have the firepower to make them pay for it. The more film defenses get on quarterback Stetson Bennett the less effective he has become. Bennett has thrown five interceptions in his last two games.

Georgia will keep it close for awhile, but Trask and the high-power Gator offense will pull away in the final two quarters.

VINCE DeDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction: Florida 31, Georgia 21

This should be a fun matchup with the SEC's #1 defense against the high powered Florida offense. Can Stetson Bennett do enough to keep Kyle Trask and the Gator offense on the sideline? He has done well so far this season but he may be asked to do more than manage the offense and move the sticks in this one. I expect a good performance from Georgia's defense but they are missing top DB Richard LeCounte and it will hurt them in the end.

RYAN PALMERI, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Florida 35, Georgia 20

Georgia is really banged up on defense and has no offense. Florida has a talented offense but no defense. There is no reason Florida can't take advantage of a vulnerable Georgia and find a way to put up points.

This will be close for most of the game and I expect Georgia to slowly chip away on the ground and try to keep the Gators offense on the sideline, but Georgia just has too much going against them this week.

NATHAN ATKINS, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Florida 34, Georgia 14

While usually a stout defense, Georgia has been bit by the injury bug, and I think Florida wins big here. Florida quarterback Kyle Trask has at least four touchdowns in every game this season, a streak likely to continue on Saturday.

The Bulldog offense won’t be able to keep up, as walk-on Stetson Bennett appears to be regressing, and star wide receiver George Pickens is dealing with an undisclosed upper-body injury that kept him out of last week’s game against Kentucky.

BRIAN SMITH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Florida 27, Georgia 16

Florida has a potent passing attack; Georgia does not. Both teams can move the ball on the ground to a certain extent, but Florida quarterback Kyle Trask is the SEC's best quarterback. He will be the difference in this game.

Look for elite tight end Kyle Pitts to be a thorn in Georgia's side. Georgia will be without big-time safety Richard LeCounte, and that could unleash big plays for Gators playmakers like Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes.

Even Georgia's elite defense will wear out because the Dawg's offense will fail to consistently move the football, leaving the Georgia defense to wilt in the sun.

JP SCOTT, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Florida 30, Georgia 20

This is a case where Florida’s offensive firepower is going to eventually win the day. Georgia is great on defense, but I’m not sure they are strong enough to compensate for what they lack on offense. Kyle Trask and the Gators are going to get their points. I just don’t think the Dawgs have it in them to keep up.

