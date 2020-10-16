Game Prediction: #3 Georgia Bulldogs at #2 Alabama Crimson Tide

The biggest matchup of the weekend is the #3 Georgia Bulldogs heading to Tuscaloosa to take on the #2 Alabama Crimson Tide. Through the early portion of the season, Georgia and Alabama have been the most impressive teams in their respective SEC divisions.

That means we could see a rematch in the SEC title game. For Notre Dame, the loser of this game will fall behind the Irish in the polls. If Notre Dame wins the ACC they are likely a lock to be in the College Football Playoff. If the Irish beat Clemson at home on Nov. 7 but lose to the Tigers in the ACC title game they will need help.

If there's a pair of one-loss SEC teams then there won't be a second ACC team in the playoff. Looking at the schedules, there are more potential losses on Georgia's schedule than Alabama's, which means a win by the Tide would likely benefit the Irish. That happening is a completely different story.

The Irish Breakdown staff makes their picks for this titanic battle.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Alabama 34, Georgia 17

Georgia has been quite good on defense this season, but the Bulldogs have not faced anything like what Alabama is going to throw at them. Georgia has a dominant run defense, but Alabama hung 52 on Texas A & M while rushing for just 109 yards.

What makes Alabama so explosive is a loaded group of pass catchers, and junior quarterback Mac Jones has been money to start the season. I thought he would be a game manager in this offense, and that's really all Alabama needs, but he's been more than that. Jones has proven capable of making plays with his arm, and it makes the Tide dangerous.

Alabama got its ground game going against Ole Miss, racking up 306 rushing yards to go with 417 passing yards. Georgia has to make Alabama one-dimensional, and they have to pressure Jones. If Alabama can be balanced, and if Jones' jersey stays clean, Georgia won't have a chance.

The Bulldog offense has been good, but it's done so against relatively mediocre defensive teams. Georgia's offense has been more ground and pound, and they'll need to keep that going against Bama. Georgia must control the clock, force Bama to load the box and then get the ball over the top in the pass game.

If the Bulldogs can do that and get some stops they'll have a chance, but I don't think they have the horses to win this game. Alabama can be scored upon, but is Stetson Bennett the quarterback to do that? I'm not sold, but then again I didn't think Georgia would throttle Auburn either, and they did.

VINCE DeDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction: Alabama 28, Georgia 17

This should be one heck of a game, and one that Irish fans should be tuning into once Notre Dame dispatches Louisville. One of these teams has to lose, which means by the end of the weekend Notre Dame will be the #3 team in the country. Scary.

Georgia's defense is legit; number one rush defense in the country and number two total defense. Alabama is AVERAGING over 50 points per game, and they can certainly put some points on the board. This is a matchup of an elite defense against an elite offense.

Can Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett keep up? I do not think so. The Georgia defense will hold them under their average in scoring, but I just do not think the Dawgs can trade punches with this Bama offense. The only edge Georgia might have is that Bama head coach Nick Saban will be sitting this one out with Covid-19, so we will see if that has any effect. Unfortunately for Georgia, it might have the opposite effect that they desire.

BRIAN SMITH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Alabama 27, Georgia 24

Do not discount Alabama’s defense playing up during a big game, despite recent woes against Ole Miss. Not to mention, Georgia does not possess the run-pass quarterback that usually gives Coach Saban’s defense fits like Ole Miss did.

Alabama running back Najee Harris may not crack 100-yards rushing, but the talented back should help Bama stay balanced and overcome a great Georgia defense.

JP SCOTT, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Georgia 34, Alabama 20

These teams have both had three games to show who and what they are. From what I've seen, Georgia is the more complete squad, especially on defense. Between that and the distractions surrounding Nick Saban's COVID-19 diagnosis, I think Kirby Smart gets a big, program defining win over his former boss.

