Game Prediction: #10 Notre Dame vs Navy

The 10th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1) takes on the Navy Midshipmen (2-6) as they look to improve their College Football Playoff resume. The Midshipmen are struggling this season but are coming off a win over Tulsa, which followed a competitive loss to No. 6 Cincinnati.

Notre Dame not only needs to win, it needs to win convincingly. Making that happen might be a challenge.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Notre Dame 38, Navy 20

I don't think this game is going to be overly competitive, but the way Notre Dame has played this season makes me question whether they can rack up the kind of margin of victory needed to really impress the College Football Playoff committee.

Notre Dame hasn't shown the ability to be a truly explosive, dominant offense and its defense has shown a tendency to give up points in the fourth quarter. That combination is why I have this as being an 18-point game.

What I also believe is that Notre Dame is going to handle Navy convincingly. As long as the Irish pass catchers play their game, the offensive line gives the quarterback time to throw and Jack Coan continues playing good football the Irish offense should rip Navy apart, and I believe the run game will get rolling as well.

Defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman has given up just 7.0 points per game in his two matchups against triple option teams, a 24-10 win over Army last season and a 42-0 victory over Navy in 2018. Even without star Kyle Hamilton the Irish offense should be able to keep Navy in check. The 20 points I see Navy scoring includes a fourth quarter, game is no longer close, Notre Dame has backed off score.

Hopefully the offense and defense have more of a killer instinct in this game and bury Navy, but I can't predict it from this team until I see it. If it happens, however, I won't be the least bit surprised.

Prediction: Notre Dame 49, Navy 17

The second half swing continues when Navy comes to town on Saturday. I have always loved this matchup for so many reasons. The history, the knowledge of what these Navy guys are about to undertake after they graduate, the beauty of the triple option. I know I may count myself in the minority when it comes to that last opinion but when triple is run well, it is a symphony. It is one of the great equalizers in the game of football.

Unfortunately for this Navy squad it is not a symphony but more like a middle school band concert. You can pick out the melody most of the time but it lacks the crisp sound of the professionals. Navy just hasn’t hit all the notes this season and because of that they will not threaten a Notre Dame team that is hitting their crescendo offensively. They will hit a few right notes against this Irish defense but in the end this will be the beginning of Notre Dame’s stretch run to the Playoff conversation.

GRANT DELVECCHIO, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Notre Dame 38, Navy 13

Though Navy is 2-6, the Midshipmen have been able to compete in close games against teams like then-No. 23 SMU and No. 7 Cincinnati. That's mostly because of their stout defense, a unit that ranks in the top 50 nationally in total defense, rush defense and pass defense. Still, Notre Dame's offense is beginning to come into its own down the stretch. Navy brings a strong rushing attack to South Bend (222 rushing yards/game), and the Irish have given up an average of 162 yards on the ground per game in their past three games. Still, Navy has one of the worst passing attacks statistically in major college football. I expect this to be a game the Irish pull out handily to make it three straight of that kind against their rivals.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Notre Dame 52, Navy 24

This matchup between Notre Dame and Navy feels alot like the last time these rivals played, when the Irish won 52-20 in 2019. Notre Dame comes into this game with clarity on where the Fighting Irish stand in relation to the College Football Playoff - they need to win, and they need to win impressively. As always, Navy will play hard, but at 2-6 overall, this is not a vintage Navy squad though they have played better in recent weeks.

I expect QB Jack Coan to continue his steady play from the last couple weeks, RB Kyren Williams to add to the tear he's been on the last three games, and also for us to see more of QB Tyler Buchner on full drives once the game is under control in the second half. Also, much like Chase Claypool dominated Navy in 2019, WR Kevin Austin will break out and catch 3 TDs, setting himself up for a monster last month of the season. On the defensive side of the ball, Notre Dame will be able to commit numbers to stopping the run, which plays into the strength of this defense, which averages 5.88 TFLs/game. The defensive line will be disruptive, but despite dominating on around 80% of the snaps, I expect Navy to rip off a couple big plays that lead to some easy scores.

SHAUN DAVIS, ESPN CHICAGO

Prediction: Notre Dame 37, Navy 17

Notre Dame seems to be trending in the right direction as a team at this point in the season. The offensive line play has improved to the point that Jack Coan has begun to resemble the accurate signal caller that Brian Kelly lauded during fall camp. After beating, UNC by 10 points and USC by 15 the week before, the Irish have covered the spread in their last three games.

This week, the Midshipmen invade South Bend and they have been struggling mightily this season with a 2-6 record. Kyren Williams has recorded his best two games of the season in the last two games and Navy poses little threat to Williams continuing his effectiveness. There is still a lot for Notre Dame to play for as they landed in the number 10 spot in the initial College Football Playoff rankings.

Their chances of making the top 4 may be slim to none, but a shot at a New Year’s 6 opportunity is still on the table, and Notre Dame figures to be heavy favorites in all of their remaining games. A dominant win on Saturday will help them inch closer to one of those marquee games against a big-time opponent.

RYAN ROBERTS, RISENDRAFT

Prediction: Notre Dame 52, Navy 17

Navy has had more than its fair share of struggles. The Notre Dame offense is starting to hit its stride. Expect early dominance, with Notre Dame controlling the tempo throughout the majority of the football game.

