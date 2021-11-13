How To Watch Notre Dame Take On Virginia

How to watch and listen to the matchup between Notre Dame and Virginia

Where: Scott Stadium - Charlottesville, Virginia

When: 7:30 PM EST

Television: ABC - David Pasch (play-by-play); Dusty Dvoracek (analyst); Tom Luginbill (sideline)

Stream: Also available on fuboTV: Get a 7-Day Free Trial!!

Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network, Paul Burmeister (play-by-play); Ryan Harris (analyst); ESPN, Sirus XM (Channel 80), Sean Kelly (play-by-play); Barrett Jones (analyst); Ian Fitzsimmons (sidelines) - Sirius XM (Channel 129) 101.FM & 960 AM (South Bend);

Spread: Notre Dame-5.5 (PointsBet)

What to know: Virginia (6-3) is coming off a bye week, which means Notre Dame (8-1) will have to adjust on the fly for new wrinkles. If quarterback Brennan Armstrong plays, which seems likely, the Irish will have to defend another top-notch quarterback.

Armstrong, who is averaging 395.2 yards passing per game, is a Heisman Trophy candidate. Armstrong appeared to hurt his ribs in the Cavaliers' last game against BYU and he’s day-to-day, according to Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall. Armstrong isn’t physically as gifted as North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell but he’s good enough. He throws to multiple receivers and he can use his feet to get yards. With or without Armstrong, this is a game the Irish should win.

Notre Dame started slowly against Navy last week, failing to score on its first two drives. They need to get to 30 plus points, a thresh hold for them. The Irish have won 40 straight when it beats that number. Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan has been good against bad defenses in the second half and the Cavaliers fall into the bad category. BYU scored 66 and North Carolina 59 against them.

Again, the Irish need to think not only about winning but winning big if they want to move up the College Football Team rankings poll. This is a game that looked much scarier three weeks ago.

