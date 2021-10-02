How To Watch Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati

How to watch and listen to the matchup between Notre Dame and Cincinnati

Notre Dame plays Cincinnati today inside Notre Dame Stadium. It's a matchup of two Top 10 squads! Here is how you can watch, and listen to the game.

Where: Notre Dame Stadium; Notre Dame, Indiana

When: 2:30 PM EST

Television: NBC (Mike Tirico - play-by-play; Drew Brees - analyst; Kathryn Tappen - sideline)

Stream: Also available on fuboTV: Get a 7-Day Free Trial!!

Spread: Cincinnati -1.5 (PointsBet)

Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network (Paul Burmeister - play-by-play; Ryan Harris - analyst)

SiriusXM: Channel 129

What to know: Cincinnati, like Wisconsin, is playing Notre Dame (4-0) after a bye-week ... The Bearcats (3-0) are ranked No. 7 by the Associated Press and Notre Dame is ranked No. 9 ... Cincinnati was tested two weeks ago at Indiana in a 38-24 victory. The Bearcats closed out IU in the fourth quarter, outscoring them 15-0 ... Offensively, this is the most talented team Notre Dame will have played ... Senior quarterback Desmond Ritter is a dual-threat. He has completed 65.1 % of his passes and thrown for seven touchdown passes while rushing for 77 yards on 20 carries ... Ridder likes to spread the ball around, with seven players having caught more than six passes ... Wide receivers Alec Pierce and Michael Young are their leading receivers with nine and eight receptions respectively ... Cincinnati garnered much respect when it played Georgia tough in the 2021 Peach Bowl. The Bearcats lost 24-21. They were outscored 14-0 in the fourth quarter.

Notre Dame is coming off a lockdown defensive performance against Wisconsin where it forced five turnovers and returned two interceptions for touchdowns. The Irish have won 26 straight at home. Notre Dame is tested and it has improved significantly on defense in the last two games.

Prediction: Notre Dame 35, Cincinnati 21. Notre Dame plays its best game of the season offensively and rolls.

