Jeremiyah Love Continues to Shine as a Star for Notre Dame
Jeremiyah Love breaks loose yet again
In what feels like a weekly occurrence at this point, Jeremiyah Love had another great game as Notre Dame's lead back against Virginia. Love tallied 137 yards on 16 carries with a long TD run of 76 yards for an average of 8.6 YPC.
This week 12 performance was graded out at 90.3 by PFF, the highest rated number for a back in the entire country. While Notre Dame's offense has sputtered and stalled out at times this year, Love himself has remained consistent. All he needs is a tiny crease and magic happens.
How can Mike Denbrock best use Love moving forward?
Jeremiyah Love is Notre Dame's most electric player. With the ball in his hands, good things happen. Especially with a limited pass game, Mike Denbrock's usage of Love for the remaining two regular season games and in the postseason is a major focal point. What is the best usage approach to highlight this explosive athlete?
I hope Denrock considers a few different ideas. First, simply find a couple more carries per half for Love. When every touch can be a home run, I like the odds of something good happening with him getting a few more carries per game.
Secondly, I'd like to see some two-back sets with Love and Price both on the field at the same time, forcing defenses to focus on one or the other leading to some big play opportunities. And lastly, I hope we see some short passes thrown Love's way. With just one block and one move after a catch, Love will be on his way!
Mike Denbrock knows he has a dynamic weapon in the fold. I'm certain he has some plans for Love that haven't been implemented yet as the Irish continue their playoff push.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.