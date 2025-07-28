Joel Klatt Names Notre Dame Star to His Top 10 Players for 2025
Joel Klatt sees one of college football's biggest games up close each week as he broadcasts Fox's Big Noon Kickoff each Saturday. That does mean that he doesn't get to see Notre Dame up close very often.
However, it didn't keep him from leaving Notre Dame without representation on his Top 10 Players list ahead of the 2025 season. Klatt revealed the list during the most recent episode of his podcast, The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast.
Joel Klatt Names Jeremiyah Love Nation's 6th Best Player
"Love is something we haven't really seen at Notre Dame," Klatt said, "but they would go against some of the SEC teams in the playoff or national championship game, but they didn't have the dynamic player that gave them a chance to really go out and compete."
"He's a home run threat every time he touches the ball, that's why I love him."
Love is the lead back in Notre Dame's impressive backfield. He may be a first-round draft pick in next spring's NFL draft, is a playmaking type that hasn't been seen in South Bend in quite some time.
Put Love behind what should be one of the nation's top offensive lines and blend in what is hopefully a more dangerous downfield passing game, and it's easy to see why the excitement is so high for him in 2025.
I thought cornerback Leonard Moore had a case to be a top 10 player nationally, but if he duplicates what he did last season a year from now, I'm confident I'll be writing the same piece about him via Klatt.