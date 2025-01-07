Jordan Faison’s Playoff Breakout for Notre Dame Is No Fluke
Jordan Faison arrived at Notre Dame on a lacrosse scholarship and as a preferred walk-on for football. That changed quickly as he was too good to leave off the field as a freshman, earning himself a football scholarship halfway through the 2023 season.
Now, as a sophomore, he is a focal point of the Notre Dame offense and a favorite target of Riley Leonard. Notre Dame isn't built to be an elite passing attack. They have one of best running back duos in the country in Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, and Leonard is a threat with this legs at all times as well.
As a result, the team’s passing stats may not be eye-popping, but Faison has still made his mark. In the two playoff games so far, Faison has recorded 11 catches for 135 yards, accounting for nearly half of Notre Dame’s total passing yards. Seven of those 11 receptions have also resulted in a first down.
It’s also worth noting that missed time this year with an ankle injury. He missed three games and was limited in several others. Despite this, he has managed to total 27 catches for 325 yards and one touchdown to date, and has turned it on in the college football playoff as referenced above.
Jordan Faison: A Key Weapon in Notre Dame's Offense
With Jeremiyah Love potentially playing a limited role due to a knee injury, other players on offense will need to step up. While Jadarian Price and Riley Leonard will play pivotal roles in the run game, if Notre Dame can stretch the field vertically and rely on their receivers and tight ends to move the chains, it will make the offense much harder to stop.
Enter Jordan Faison.
In Notre Dame's two playoff games, Faison has accounted for 11 of the team's 39 receptions and 135 of the 291 yards through the air. Additionally, offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock has incorporated Faison into the run game, often handing the ball to him on jet sweeps or motion plays.
Despite being listed at just 5-10 and 184 pounds, Faison is elusive in space and incredibly difficult to bring down. This toughness likely stems from his lacrosse background, where agility and resilience are key.
It’s clear at this point in the season that if Notre Dame is to find success in the passing game, Faison will be a central focus. He consistently finds ways to move the chains, even when he has to fight for every yard—such as in the Georgia game.
Faison is also Notre Dame's best receiver at creating separation, offering both slot and outside flexibility to keep defenses guessing.
2025 Notre Dame Outlook at Wide Receiver
The Irish have already brought in two wide receivers from the transfer portal: Malachi Fields and Will Pauling. Fields is expected to take over the boundary spot in Notre Dame’s offense, a position currently held by Beaux Collins.
Pauling, on the other hand, will primarily line up in the slot and will likely compete with Jaden Greathouse for playing time. With these moves, the field position remains Faison's to lose, who has been Notre Dame’s primary field receiver in 2024 when healthy.
Wide receivers coach Mike Brown has demonstrated a willingness to rotate his players, meaning we can expect a lot of mixing and matching within the receiver group.
We’ll see how the depth chart shakes out after spring ball and as players make their decisions about entering the transfer portal, but one thing is clear: Notre Dame has young talent at the receiver position that should see significant playing time in 2025.
What’s certain, though, is that Jordan Faison will remain a key weapon in the passing game for the remainder of the College Football Playoff, and his role will continue to grow as the team moves into next season.