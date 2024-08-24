Kirk Herbstreit's College Football Playoff Predictions
College football season is underway as Florida State and Georgia Tech officially kicked off the action from Dublin, Ireland.
Before the game, ESPN's College Gameday did their show from the Emerald Isle and the staff revealed their picks for the year.
Kirk Herbstreit, who was boo'd by Florida State fans for the majority of the broadcast, was one to release his College Football Playoff predictions. The former Ohio State quarterback has Notre Dame making the playoff, but not getting a home game.
Kirk Herbstreit's Playoff Preditcitons:
1. Georgia (Bye)
2. Ohio State (Bye)
3. Clemson (Bye)
4. Utah (Bye)
5. Oregon vs. 12. Boise State
6. Texas vs. 11. Michigan
7. Missouri vs. 10. Florida State
8. Ole Miss vs. 9. Notre Dame
Herbstreit then went on to take his fifth seed, Oregon, to win the national championship at show's end.
