Notre Dame Freshman Leonard Moore: A Look Back at His Impressive 2024 Season

Moore starred at cornerback for the Fighting Irish despite being a true freshman

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore (15) celebrates interrupting a reception attempt during the first round of the College Football Playoff between Notre Dame and Indiana at Notre Dame Stadium on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend.
Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore (15) celebrates interrupting a reception attempt during the first round of the College Football Playoff between Notre Dame and Indiana at Notre Dame Stadium on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Notre Dame has a recent history of developing star cornerbacks.

Benjamin Morrison declared for the NFL draft last week and is projected by many to be a first round pick despite having surgery on his hip this past season.

As good as Morrison was, Notre Dame freshman Leonard Moore may be just as good - or perhaps even better.

Leonard Moore's Remarkable Freshman Year

Moore just wrapped up his freshman year at Notre Dame where he walked away with FWAA Freshman Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Moore defended 11 passes and intercepted two while also recording 48 tackles and forcing a pair of fumbles.

Pro Football Focus also released its cornerback ratings for the 2024 season and Leonard finished with the third-highest grade in all of college football.

In case you're wondering, yes that's Heisman Trophy winning cornerback Travis Hunter (obviously his receiving went into it, too) that Moore finished ahead of.

Not bad for a young man that was ranked as the nation's 42nd cornerback and 77th best player from the state of Texas in last year's recruiting cycle.

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

