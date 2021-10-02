Luke Fickell Talks Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman

Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell talked about Notre Dame during his press conference this week. Here is what he said.

On playing against his former defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman

"The unique thing is I'm sure that it's not been something for the last two months that they've been completely working on, having Florida State and Wisconsin and Purdue and all that other stuff. But I think there obviously will be some familiarity on both sides of the ball, from things that we do and things that they'll do defensively just by the nature of being around guys for a really, really long time. But like anything, there's always changes. Mike Tressel brought things into us that might not be natural or normal to the people watching, unless you're actually breaking things down and I'm sure watching their defense a bit, there's a lot of things that are different as they've kind of evolved in one year. The familiarities, I think you have some ideas of that, but once the balls kicked off, I think a lot of those things go out the window and it has a lot to do with obviously the preparation and making adjustments."

On how Notre Dame has improved since the first week to now

I think what they were maybe last year a little bit more with Ian Book is a little bit different. Defensively, I do see them continue to evolve, doing a little bit more each and every week, probably based on their package for what they've got. That's obviously kind of natural as you kind of get into a season, but especially in your first year obviously with a new defense."

On coaching against former assistants

"Yeah, I mean you've got a lot of people that you've known for a long time, whether you've worked with them or you were a graduate assistant with them. I think that's the nature of the business. Not that I've been at lot of different places, but by nature, there are a lot more coaches that have had really good buddies and friends and guys they've worked with for a really long time that they've played against. Whether they really know them well or not, or how long they were with them, you don't know everything that's going on and how they prepare, and what they might change and adapt to. Obviously, it's something for me, it's something for Mike Denbrock too, to go against a bunch of guys obviously in a place that he spent a lot of time as well. I think there's kind of those little storylines within every game, this one being a little bit different and unique because it is Notre Dame."

On whether the players care about the off-the-field storylines

"No. I think they're just things that unfortunately take up some of your time during the week. But as coaches, and for me in particular, you try to say okay, what's going to really matter to the 18 to 22-year-olds. We went through this two weeks ago when we got the announcement into the Big 12 and all these crazy, exciting things are happening for our program and for our university and for our athletic department, and for the fans. When in reality for the 18 to 22-year-olds, the here and the now, there's not a whole lot of things that it's going to be different for. So, compartmentalizing those things are unique."

On the Cincinnati players facing their former coaches

"I think individually even the guys have relationships. I think maybe its, not harder but different for kids because they haven't gone through it nearly as much. That 19-year old that maybe did have a great relationship with coach Freeman that was recruited by him, but like I said, those are things people talk about. Once the ball is kicked off, all those things, you don't think about until you know maybe 0-0 when the things all said and done.”

On watching the Notre Dame-Wisconsin game

"I haven't seen it yet," said Fickell, who was joking. "I've seen it several times. They're a really good football team. I think the unique thing that you notice and see is they've been battle-tested and I don't know that you would probably say that. For us for instance, we've been battle-tested a little bit just because we didn't play well in the first half of games and obviously the Indiana game being on the road was a battle test. These guys have been tested each and every week. They're used to it in the sense that they always get everybody's best because of who they are. But to see how they've won and what they've had to go through to win, I think it tells you that they're a really good football team and a really good football program and that's how you grow. You can see them getting better and better, whether they had to come, not from behind, but to score 31 points in the fourth quarter of last week's game. You just see a team and a program that plays well down the stretch as they get better, whether it's in a game or in a season, that's when you know you're in for a battle."

On if this week is where young teams grow up

"You hope. I think [Notre Dame] might be accelerated because of who they played and in what situations which they played. They had an overtime game which does nothing but helps you grow and fight through those things. They had to come back and win on kind of the last drive there in the Toledo game after not probably playing like they thought they should. Then last week in a battle on a neutral site on the road and scoring 31 points. That to me is where you see teams really kind of grow up and maybe a little bit faster than what you would say as a young team. That week five or week six or seven, that second-half stretch is when you really kind of see those guys who are sophomores not be sophomores anymore and those guys who were freshmen not be freshmen anymore.”

Whether it’s difficult to prepare for multiple quarterbacks

"No, because you don't really know. I think that you just got to prepare like you do and be able to adapt and adjust based on whatever guy is really the healthiest and whichever guy they go with. They've got two or three different options in how they do things and they've played two quarterbacks in every game anyway. So, for what it is that they do, that's a part of the prep and part of the adjustments once things all start to happen.”

Whether he’ll talk to Marcus Freeman after the game

"No. If I was coaching against my own father or my own brother, it would be just like it is. Those unique days, those Saturdays, there are only 12 guaranteed ones a year and you go about them the same way, whether it's your brother you're coaching against, one of your former guys, one of your best friends. Whatever that is, you respect the day, you respect the kids that have prepared for it and you go about it that way. There's plenty of time in the offseason to be able to do things like that to me. I see some of the NFL things and see some of the guys taking pictures after games and things and I just kind of scratch my head and I just don't understand it quite as much. But that's them and this is us and that's the way I've always kind of gone about it. Blame my upbringing for that."

If this is the biggest regular-season game he’s coached in

"Yeah, I might say so. When you say two top 10 teams, I don't think we've had a situation where we've been in this position yet, where we've been ranked in the top 10 and somebody we've played had been ranked in the top 10. I'm not sure, maybe the bowl game was that situation. Nonetheless, I think that this is what you've always kind of dreamed of. This is what you want. This is what these guys have worked for, not just to play Notre Dame, because that's always a big deal, but to have the matchup where you're legitimately two top 10 teams that a lot of people are excited about watching."

On the comfort level of his team in a big game like this

"Well, they did a great job playing against Georgia. They reacted really well. The situation wasn't overwhelming and the game wasn't overwhelming. There was no crowd, so I think that was a unique situation last year. Two weeks ago, we went to Indiana and I don't think we quite handled it as well as we should have being an older team. But we had the poise enough to kind of come back and not let that overwhelm us. Hopefully, we learned a lot from that situation. But I got the utmost confidence in these guys. Like I said, they've been through a lot of battles together. We've got some incredible leadership that not just have had a lot of successes, but have had a lot of failures, too. I think that's when you really kind of look at teams that have grown up, the teams that have fought through failures, and some of that really I'm talking about is in year one. A lot of these guys are still big parts of our program we're here in that year one and really battled through a lot of failures that year."

