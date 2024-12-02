Marcus Freeman Earns 2024 Success the Hard Way. Is It Time for a Contract Extension?
Marcus Freeman has had to learn how to be a head coach in the limelight
Things haven't always been smooth sailing for Marcus Freeman in the first three years of his Notre Dame coaching journey. Unlike most first-time coaches who cut their teeth early in their careers at smaller schools and off the main stage, Freeman has traveled a different path.
Marcus Freeman has learned how to be a head coach under the Notre Dame microscope. Every mistake has been magnified, every question has been asked.
Every bit of pressure applied. There have been some on-field struggles and some frustrations at times off the field behind the scenes as well. He's handled it all with maturity and class combined with relentless work ethic. He earned this playoff reward the hard way.
And much credit is due for it.
Should Notre Dame offer Freeman an extension now?
Freeman is in Year Three of s six year deal. Does a regular season like this entice Irish AD Pete Bevacqua and Freeman's representation to sit down and discuss an extension for Freeman? Or does Bevacqua want to see actual playoff success before traveling that path? These questions remain to be answered.
It would not shock me at all if a Freeman extension gets announced soon. He carries himself with class, is succeeding on the field, and if these trends continue, there will soon be other suitors either from the NFL as reported earlier this week, or from other colleges that may have surprise openings, like perhaps in Columbus Ohio.
They say that timing is everything. Perhaps the timing is right to reward Marcus for making Notre Dame history by being the first coach to earn the Irish a home playoff game, the greatest holiday gift any Irish fan could ask for.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.