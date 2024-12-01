Marcus Freeman Reflects on Notre Dame's 'Statement' Win Over Rival USC
Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman didn't use former Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis' famous line regarding Saturday's game against USC, but he should have.
While Davis used to famously say, "Just win, baby", Freeman essentially said as much following Notre Dame's 49-35 victory over their rival that secured a trip to the College Football Playoff.
Freeman was asked after the game about the statement that Notre Dame made in beating USC. To Freeman, there was only one statement to make.
"You know that doesn't matter to me," said Freeman, regarding whether or not the victory served as some kind of statement to the College Football Playoff committee.
"The statement we made was we won our rivalry game versus a dang good football team, and that's the only statement I wanted to make today."
On a day that lots went right, but several things also went wrong for Notre Dame, Freeman and the Fighting Irish leave Southern California having exactly what they came seeking.