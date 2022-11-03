Marcus Freeman Preps Notre Dame For Weather, Big Recruiting Weekend

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – Saturday's game against 4th-ranked Clemson (8-0) is one of those matchups that have been circled on the Notre Dame (5-3) calendar for a while. It will be the first meeting between the two teams since the 2020 ACC Championship Game and their fourth meeting since 2018.

It could also be the second time in the last eight seasons that a Notre Dame – Clemson game is impacted by weather. The 2015 game at Clemson, won 24-22 by the hosts, was played in a driving downpour from the remnants of Hurricane Joaquin.

The weather for week’s game at Notre Dame Stadium is not expected to have the same ferocity, but there is a 60% chance for rain in South Bend Saturday with possible wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour.

"I just think you just have to be aware of it and understand that you've got a certain plan that you have when you're going with the wind and depending on how strong wind is you've got to have another plan when you're going against the wind,” Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said Thursday when asked about how weather could affect the game.

"Defensively, you've got to be ready for shots when the offense has the wind and offensively you've got to be ready to take some shots with the wind,” he continued. "Special teams wise, the same thing understanding if you're kicking with the wind or against the wind. So again, it's just having a plan to utilize the wind or understand that hey, the opponent has the wind or we're going against the wind.”

With any luck, the weather will pass by Saturday night, but even after the rain does subside, heavy wind gusts are still anticipated.

This Saturday will be the second and final night game at Notre Dame Stadium this season. As has become the custom in recent years, the Fighting Irish will use the night environment in their recruiting efforts. More than 60 Notre Dame recruits are expected to attend Saturday night’s game.

"It's going to be a great environment,” Freeman proclaimed. "This is what I tell them, this is why you come to Notre Dame, to be a part of games like this. The best thing we can do is put on a good performance, but for them to understand that this is what Notre Dame is about and you've got a chance to be a part of this in (the) future in this football program. It's a big weekend for us.

"Anytime you can get these kids on campus, it's important for us, for them to experience this game day atmosphere, because a lot of recruits now take official visits during the summer and before they ever get a chance to experience what a game day is like here, especially in South Bend,” Freeman continued. "So, we want all the kids that come here on campus to really have a great experience, but also understand that this is what takes place at Notre Dame. The other part of that is making sure that we put on a good performance for them, and we execute on the game field.”

Among the group of recruits expected on campus is five-star Notre Dame commit Peyton Bowen, and it's a big weekend for him and the Irish staff, who are hoping to convince him to shut things down and sign with Notre Dame in December.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @SeanStires

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter