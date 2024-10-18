Irish Breakdown

Major College Football Update: Georgia Tech's Starting Quarterback Out Against Notre Dame

Georgia Tech will be without starting quarterback Haynes King against Notre Dame

Nick Shepkowski

Oct 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) looks to pass in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) looks to pass in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Huge news came down on Friday afternoon just over 24 hours before kickoff between Notre Dame and Georgia Tech.

Injury rumors and speculation has swirled all week but reports out on Friday say that Georgia Tech will be without quarterback Haynes King against the Fighting Irish.

King has been listed as day-to-day with an upper body injury but according to Pete Thamel of ESPN, he will not be able to play in Saturday's game.

King had thrown for 1,568 yards this season with eight touchdown passes to just one interception on 191 attempts. He also ran for 353 yards and six more scores this year.

Starting in his place will be sophomore Zach Pyron who has three career starts to his name.

In limited action so far in 2024, Pyron has completed 5/7 passes for 57 yards and one touchdown.

Notre Dame and Georgia Tech kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET in a game that can be seen on ESPN.

