Game Prediction: #9 Miami Hurricanes at Virginia Tech Hokies

Miami (6-1) is still making a push for a chance to play for the ACC title. It needs a loss by either Clemson or Notre Dame to put itself in much stronger position. For Notre Dame and Clemson, a loss this weekend against Virginia Tech would all but eliminate the Hurricanes, barring one of those two programs imploding.

This is a sneaky good rivalry game that is tied 10-10 since 2000.

The Irish Breakdown staff will be locked into this game, and we make predictions for it as well.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Virginia Tech 41, Miami 38

Like JP, I've been doubting Miami all season, but I am not quite ready to jump on the bandwagon. Virginia Tech is in a must-win situation, and after dropping a heartbreaker at home to Liberty this game is going to go one of two ways. One is the Hokies play inspired football, the other is they fail to emotionally recover from the loss and get absolutely steam rolled by Miami.

I am going with the Hokies bouncing back, and there are three reasons behind it. Number one is we've already seen Virginia Tech do just that. After dropping a game to North Carolina, the Hokies bounced back the next week and spanked Boston College. They followed up a lost at Wake Forest with a hard-nose road win at Louisville.

Virginia Tech is an extremely good rushing team, and Miami has not been a great rush defense. Of course, Virginia Tech hasn't been very good with its rush defense either. In this game, however, I think the Hokies make enough stops to allow their own ground attack to control the action.

Reason number three is I just don't think D'Eriq King can play any better than he did last weekend. Miami's offense had been scuffling a bit coming into that game, and the Hurricanes barely beat a reeling NC State team despite King playing arguably the best individual quarterback game of the season.

It will be a shootout, but in the end the Hokies make enough plays to get the win.

RYAN PALMERI, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Miami 38, Virginia Tech 17

Justin Fuente is the head coach at Virginia Tech but that could very well be changing soon. The Hokies have been just average the last few years, and the loss to Liberty last week was just another bad game. Miami has been up and down on offense, but overall the Hurricanes have found plenty of success this year. Miami is playing better and is the better team on paper. They should be able to put Virginia Tech away.

NATHAN ATKINS, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Virginia Tech 34, Miami 28

Miami has a reputation for losing games it shouldn't; this is that game. Virginia Tech is reeling after a crushing loss to Liberty, a team that three years ago was in the FCS. The Canes head to Blacksburg after nearly suffering their own embarrassing loss to NC State, if not for the late game heroics of quarterback D’Eriq King.

Virginia Tech is an up-and-down team this year and Justin Fuente is coaching for his job. Expect the Hokies to get up for the Hurricanes, fueled by a big game from Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker. Virginia Tech wins, and Miami's hopes for an ACC Championship run will come to an end.

JP SCOTT, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Miami 42, Virginia Tech 20

I’ve doubted Miami all season; that ends now. They are one of the three best teams in the ACC, and have more talent than anyone in the conference not named Notre Dame or Clemson. Meanwhile, the Hokies are losing games to teams who have inferior talent. I think this one gets ugly.

BRIAN SMITH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Virginia Tech 45, Miami 38

If you like defense, close your eyes. Miami's defense is susceptible to big passing plays and Virginia Tech can absolutely run the football and hit big plays. Likewise, Virginia Tech's defense struggles to stop big plays. An injury does muddy what might happen. Many may not know about Hokies running back Khalil Herbert, but his hamstring injury will likely keep him on the sidelines. Backups are solid, but he's averaging over eight yards per tote.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker will continue his big-play ability, as the signal caller will account for five touchdowns against the 'Canes. Hooker's ability to run and throw will keep Miami off balance all game long. Not to be out done, D'Eriq King will also run and pass for five scores. The biggest difference will be Miami's poor rushing attack. The Hurricanes cannot consistently run the football. That will haunt them against Virginia Tech. It will be ugly, but Virginia Tech will out last Miami in a wild shootout in Blacksburg.

