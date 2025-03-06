Irish Breakdown

Former Notre Dame Star Tight End Michael Mayer Named in Latest Trade Rumors

The Las Vegas Raiders may be looking to trade the third year former Notre Dame star

Nick Shepkowski

Dec 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium.
Dec 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The last two years have seen the Las Vegas Raiders use very high draft capital to enhance its tight end group. Two years ago it was former Notre Dame star Michael Mayer that the Raiders took with the 35th overall pick before taking Georgia's Brock Bowers with a first round pick last season.

Bowers made an instant impact for Las Vegas last season and as Mayer hasn't lived up to the billing in the NFL yet, the Raiders now find themselves reportedly taking many calls on his availability.

Michael Mayer talks to the media at the 2023 NFL Combin
Mar 3, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (TE10) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

According to The Athletic, the Raiders have spoken to other teams about a potential Mayer trade. He is due to earn $1.596 million in 2025 and $2 million the following year.

Mayer caught 27 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie in 2023 before catching 21 more receptions for 156 yards last season. He also missed six games last season due to personal reasons.

In three seasons at Notre Dame, Mayer was a force, cathing 180 balls for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns, the most ever by a Fighting Irish tight end.

