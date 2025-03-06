Former Notre Dame Star Tight End Michael Mayer Named in Latest Trade Rumors
The last two years have seen the Las Vegas Raiders use very high draft capital to enhance its tight end group. Two years ago it was former Notre Dame star Michael Mayer that the Raiders took with the 35th overall pick before taking Georgia's Brock Bowers with a first round pick last season.
Bowers made an instant impact for Las Vegas last season and as Mayer hasn't lived up to the billing in the NFL yet, the Raiders now find themselves reportedly taking many calls on his availability.
According to The Athletic, the Raiders have spoken to other teams about a potential Mayer trade. He is due to earn $1.596 million in 2025 and $2 million the following year.
Mayer caught 27 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie in 2023 before catching 21 more receptions for 156 yards last season. He also missed six games last season due to personal reasons.
In three seasons at Notre Dame, Mayer was a force, cathing 180 balls for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns, the most ever by a Fighting Irish tight end.