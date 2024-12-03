Notre Dame Captain Mike Goolsby Reacts to the Irish’s Victory Over USC
Notre Dame completes 2024 "redemption tour" in LA
Former Notre Dame captain Mike Goolsby is never shy when it comes to his opinions on all things Irish football. Whether things are going well or poorly, you can always count on Mike to be a straight shooter and I was happy to talk with him Monday evening about Notre Dame's huge victory over USC and what comes next for the Irish.
Looking back, Mike had nothing but good things to say about the 10-game run the Irish have been on. Sure, the competition was admittedly not the toughest, but Notre Dame destroyed these opponents one after the next gaining a ton of confidence along the way. This team has been very resilient.
This Irish team played with its playoff backs against the wall for 10 weeks, never waivered, and won each game by a comfortable margin. This is a terrific accomplishment.
What comes next for Notre Dame under expanded CFP format?
Here's what we know. Notre Dame is in the CFP field and will be one of the hosting seeds. What we don't know? Who the Irish will match up with in the first round and who else will line up in their bracket as future opponents should the Irish keep winning.
The sky is the limit now that Notre Dame has made the field. The Irish should let loose, go for broke, and make a true title run. There are no perfect teams in the field this year. Every team has flaws.
Any team in this field has a chance to get hot and compete for it all, including Notre Dame. This team has a great vibe about it, plays hard as a unit, and likes and trusts this Irish staff. It's time for the program to get greedy and go on a winning streak.