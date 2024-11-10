Mike Norvell Shakes Up Florida State Staff After Notre Dame's Dominant Win
Notre Dame handed Florida State the grandest of L's on Saturday night, defeating the Seminoles 52-3 at Notre Dame Stadium.
Next to nothing has gone right for Florida State this year but it was especially bad even by 2024 Seminoles standards. The 49-point defeat tied the record for worst regular season loss in Florida State program history, something that has only been done twice before.
On Sunday, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell announced coaching staff changes that were perhaps a bit overdue.
Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans were all fired on Sunday.
Florida State is now just 1-9 on the season with games against Charleston Southern and Florida remaining. In order to find a season where the Seminoles won two or fewer games you have to go all the way back to 1973-1974 when Florida State went a combined 1-21 in a two-year stretch.