Irish Breakdown

Mike Norvell Shakes Up Florida State Staff After Notre Dame's Dominant Win

Notre Dame's dominating night cost people their jobs on Sunday afternoon

Nick Shepkowski

Nov 9, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell arrives at Notre Dame Stadium for the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Nov 9, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell arrives at Notre Dame Stadium for the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
In this story:

Notre Dame handed Florida State the grandest of L's on Saturday night, defeating the Seminoles 52-3 at Notre Dame Stadium.

Next to nothing has gone right for Florida State this year but it was especially bad even by 2024 Seminoles standards. The 49-point defeat tied the record for worst regular season loss in Florida State program history, something that has only been done twice before.

On Sunday, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell announced coaching staff changes that were perhaps a bit overdue.

Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans were all fired on Sunday.

Notre Dame defenders take down a Florida State opponent in 202
Notre Dame's defense takes down Florida State running back Lawrance Toafili (9) during a NCAA college football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Florida State is now just 1-9 on the season with games against Charleston Southern and Florida remaining. In order to find a season where the Seminoles won two or fewer games you have to go all the way back to 1973-1974 when Florida State went a combined 1-21 in a two-year stretch.

More from Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated

Notre Dame vs. Florida State: Live Updates as Irish Battle Seminoles

Key Takeaways as Notre Dame Obliterates Florida State

5 Numbers That Told Story of Notre Dame's Blowout Win over Florida State

Notre Dame Reemerges in Joel Klatt's Top 10 College Football Rankings

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Home/Football