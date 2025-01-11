Faith in Mitch Jeter: Why Confidence Should Never Have Wavered
When Mitch Jeter transferred to Notre Dame from South Carolina last offseason, fans were excited. A career 23-of-25 kicker at South Carolina, he was a proven asset.
Jeter’s Notre Dame career began on a high note, hitting both of his field-goal attempts in a win over Texas A&M. However, his performance against Northern Illinois didn’t go as planned. Two of his kicks were blocked—circumstances beyond his control.
Over the next three games, he attempted just two field goals, successfully making both. Overall, it was still a promising start to his Irish career.
Then came a groin injury, forcing him to miss games against Georgia Tech and Navy. After returning, he struggled during the regular season, finishing 1-of-5 in his final games. Many of his missed kicks raised concerns among fans over his health and confidence.
Fast-forward to January 10th, and Mitch Jeter has firmly cemented himself in Notre Dame history. In three College Football Playoff games, he has attempted eight field goals and converted seven of them. His only miss was a blocked kick against Indiana, but the game was already well in hand by that point.
Jeter went a perfect 5/5 in both the Sugar Bowl and Orange Bowl, with all of those successful attempts coming from distances of 40+ yards. The only lingering concern surrounding him was his health, but when at full strength, he has proven to be a legitimate weapon for Marcus Freeman’s squad. Clearly, he has earned the trust and backing of both the coaching staff and the locker room.
A Note to Mitch Jeter
If this were the NFL, no one would have blinked an eye. You’d have been placed on IR, missed four or more weeks of action, and returned fully healthy.
But college athletics aren’t the same. Notre Dame needed you back sooner, and despite the tough weeks, the faith in you never wavered. Once you were healthy, we knew you’d step up when the moment arrived.
Both of your field goals in the Orange Bowl were crucial, and you nailed them both with ease—almost like you had never been injured.
And now, you’re the only kicker to ever make a game-winning field goal in the College Football Playoff era. Here’s to hoping you get the chance to do it again on the 20th, Mr. January.