NFL Draft Bible: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah To The Cleveland Browns

The first post-Super Bowl mock draft from NFL Draft Bible has former Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah headed to the Cleveland Browns

Super Bowl LV is now in the rear-view mirror, which means the 2021 Draft is the next big event for the National Football League. NFL Draft Bible had its first post-Super Bowl mock draft, and it has former Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah going in round one.

Draft analyst Alex Gilstrap has Owusu-Koramoah going in the first round to the Cleveland Browns with the No. 26 overall pick.

"The second-level of the Cleveland defense needs some TLC. Jeremiah Owusu Koramoah burst onto the scene this season making his presence known as a coverage nightmare due to his athleticism and length. He can provide an impactful blitzing role from the linebacker position. This pick helps with Cleveland’s struggle covering the middle of the field in the passing game, while giving them another piece to use as an occasional pass rusher aside from relying on Myles Garrett."

Owusu-Koramoah had a brilliant final season for Notre Dame, winning the Butkus Award (nation's best linebacker), earning the ACC Defensive Player of the Year award and earning unanimous All-American honors.

The Hampton, Va. native led the Fighting Irish defense with 11 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles, and he was second on the defense with 62 tackles despite defenses consistently trying to avoid him with their game plans.

Owusu-Koramoah combined for 22 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble in games against Clemson and Alabama.

