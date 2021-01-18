The NFL announced that it has canceled the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine has been canceled. In the statement from the NFL, it said that all workouts would be done on campus.

Here's a little bit from the NFL statement that Schefter posted.

"Any workouts will take place on individual pro days on college campuses. We will work with the schools to encourage consistency in testing and drills across pro days and ensure that all clubs have access to video from those workouts, irrespective of whether the club is represented at a particular workout."

Prospects will still receive "combine invites," and those players will do media interviews with NFL clubs and NFL media. Those interviews will be done virtually according to the release. According to the NFL release, "each club will be permitted to send one physician and one athletic trainer to conduct these in-person exams, which will likely be scheduled over a two or three-day period."

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter