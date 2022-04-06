Ideal NFL Draft Fits For Kyle Hamilton

The projection of former Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton has been a fascinating one. Most would agree that the 6-4, 220-pound All-American is a special athlete who offers size and upside that isn’t regular on the back end of a defense.

The position he plays can make things a little interesting as far as predicting realistic landing spots. Safeties just do not tend to get drafted very high.

So to make sense, we will examine Hamilton’s best fit and where he could ultimately come off the board later this month.

Detroit Lions (Pick 2)

The Lions are a fascinating destination and a lot of people consider that second overall selection the spot where the draft really begins. They are also a team where it’s hard to predict where they just might go. In reality, trading back is probably something the team would want to explore. If they do stay firm at two there have been a ton of whispers about quarterback in this spot, Liberty signal caller Malik Willis in particular. That could very well just be smoke to entice a trade up partner. Offensive tackle would obviously not be in the cards with Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell already on the roster. Could that mean one of the remaining pass rushers? It’s very possible. Hamilton, however, will be on the table for discussion. Ultimately, it’s not likely that a safety will be this high of a selection.

Houston Texans (Pick 3)

This option is more on the table than what people realize. Offensive tackle was viewed as a bigger need with the rumors that Laremy Tunsil may be on the move via a trade. That option is there, but as of now, Tunsil is still a part of the team. That makes edge the next most likely outcome with the team set to see how quarterback Davis Mills continues to develop. With Lovie Smith taking over as head coach, unorthodox could very well be on the table. Hamilton could represent the only true culture changer on the defensive side of the football. The odds are still against him but it should shock nobody if he is the guy for the Texans.

New York Jets (Picks 4 and 10)

Here starts the teams with multiple opportunities in the top ten overall selections. Most Jets fans have PTSD when it comes to drafting safeties in the top ten after the unfortunate ending to the Jamal Adams tenure in the Big Apple. This, however, should not deter the Jets in any way. He is a completely different player than Adams. Hamilton brings a high level of playmaking ability and versatility on the back end. It’s more than likely that the No. 4 pick would be designated for either an edge rusher or offensive tackle. If Hamilton is there with their No. 10 selection, it’s a run to the podium type of selection. I am under the impression that this is his absolute floor to hover on the back end for head coach Robert Salah.

New York Giants (Picks 5 and 7)

This is my favorite fit from a schematics perspective. Working with Xavier McKinney on the back end at safety brings a bevy of possibilities. With a ton of two high shells, Hamilton and McKinney would bring the versatility to either rotate down or up effectively. Their interchangeable traits offer so many possibilities. The Giants are in a similar position as the Jets, who should be targeting either edge or offensive tackle in the draft. Hamilton should absolutely be on the table. The Giants roster is begging for talent and Hamilton is among the most outstanding talents in the 2022 NFL Draft class.

Atlanta Falcons (Pick 8)

This one is an easy fit for a lot of reasons. Hamilton is a Georgia product originally and brings a difference maker skill set that is simply absent on the Falcons roster. There is a clear need at the wide receiver position but some question whether it is a big enough need to take at No. 8. The Falcons might be in a position to take the best player who is falling, whether that is Hamilton or Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Seattle Seahawks (Pick 9)

The Seahawks are another huge wildcard in the Hamilton sweepstakes. Good luck predicting what the Seahawks are going to do. They have a propensity to do something off the wall in every single draft; this may be no different. During the best parts of the Seahawks recent memory, the Legion of Boom was a huge reason for such a quick turnaround under head coach Pete Carroll. Hamilton brings a little element of that secondary. While he isn’t a one for one comparison with Earl Thomas or Cam Chancellor, he does bring certain elements of each one’s game that could change the outlook for a underwhelming Seahawk defense.

Washington Commanders (Pick 11)

It was brought up on our recent NFL Draft show that Bleacher Report’s lead NFL Draft analyst Connor Rogers believes that the floor for Hamilton is No. 11 to the Commanders. It was believed that the team may be in the market for a quarterback but with their recent acquisition of quarterback Carson Wentz. With that pickup, the Commanders are in a real position to select the best player on the board. Safety has a solid contributor with Kamren Curl but the team said goodbye to Landon Collins this off-season. The defense has talent everywhere on all three levels. The team may be ready for a quick ascension with Wentz and Hamilton brings a potential difference maker working from depth.

The absence from the top of this draft was the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1 overall and the Carolina Panthers at No. 6. It has been assumed that the Jaguars will be selecting former Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, and that is a very safe assumption right now.

The Panthers are almost guaranteed to select a quarterback or an offensive tackle who is slid a bit. They don’t seem like a realistic landing spot for Hamilton.

For a player as talented as Hamilton, almost every landing spot makes sense. He is for my money, the best player in the 2022 NFL Draft regardless of position. Calling my shot, I’m predicting he goes off the board to the New York Giants with the No. 5 or No. 7 selection.

