Former Notre Dame Star Signs Rookie Deal with Jacksonville Jaguars
Jack Kiser played more games at Notre Dame than any other player in program history
Former Notre Dame star linebacker Jack Kiser has officially signed his first NFL contract. Kiser was a fourth-round draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars this past spring and agreed to terms on Thursday.
The signing completes Jacksonville's nine-player draft class, all having their deals completed and being ready for training camp, which opens for rookies this weekend.
Kiser totaled 275 tackles, six sacks, and two interceptions during his six seasons at Notre Dame. His 90 tackles last season were the most of any Fighting Irish defender.
Congratulations to Kiser on getting the deal done, and we're looking forward to following what is hopefully a long NFL career.
