Irish Breakdown

Former Notre Dame Star Signs Rookie Deal with Jacksonville Jaguars

Jack Kiser played more games at Notre Dame than any other player in program history

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 18, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jack Kiser (24) during 2025 CFP National Championship Media Day at Georgia World Congress Center, Building A.
Jan 18, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jack Kiser (24) during 2025 CFP National Championship Media Day at Georgia World Congress Center, Building A. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Notre Dame star linebacker Jack Kiser has officially signed his first NFL contract. Kiser was a fourth-round draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars this past spring and agreed to terms on Thursday.

The signing completes Jacksonville's nine-player draft class, all having their deals completed and being ready for training camp, which opens for rookies this weekend.

Kiser totaled 275 tackles, six sacks, and two interceptions during his six seasons at Notre Dame. His 90 tackles last season were the most of any Fighting Irish defender.

Congratulations to Kiser on getting the deal done, and we're looking forward to following what is hopefully a long NFL career.

feed

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Football