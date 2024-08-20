Chargers Rookie Joe Alt on Jim Harbaugh and High Cost of Los Angeles
Based on how Jim Harbaugh has built his successful teams from Stanford to San Francisco to Michigan it was no surprise when the Los Angeles Chargers made Joe Alt the fifth overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft.
In a long line of tremendous offensive lineman, Alt was praised as highly as nearly any in recent Notre Dame football history.
Alt is getting ready for his first NFL season with the Chargers and sat down with Kay Adams on the Up and Adams Show this week. There he discussed adjusting to life in the NFL, playing for Jim Harbaugh, and how hard it is to move from the Midwest to Los Angeles.
Check out what Alt had to say below.
I get amazed when I go from covering something in South Bend to my home in the Chicago suburbs how much the cost of things change. I can only imagine going from South Bend to southern California.
It'd be about the same level of change for someone who is going from Marcus Freeman being their head coach to Jim Harbaugh now having that role.
