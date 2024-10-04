Former Notre Dame Linebacker Makes First NFL Start for Atlanta Falcons
JD Bertrand was announced as a starter for the first time in his NFL career on Thursday
Former Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand was a fifth round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in this past spring's NFL draft and has impressed enough to climb up the depth chart.
Bertrand earned his first start for the Falcons on Thursday night when the Falcons welcomed the divisional rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Atlanta.
Bertrand, who had recorded two tackles on the season going into Thursday night, recorded five in Atlanta's 36-30 overtime victory. Bertrand has stated his case to continue to earn more playing time as the majority of his year to date has been spent on special teams.
The Falcons victory moved them to 3-2 on the season and atop the NFC South standings where they share the same record of the Buccaneers team they beat on Thursday.
