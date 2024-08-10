Former Notre Dame Safety Signs with Pittsburgh Steelers
For the second summer in a row, former Notre Dame safety Jalen Elliott is a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Elliott signed with the Steelers last summer and spent the 2023 season as a member of the practice squad.
When the Steelers signed linebacker Tyler Matakevich earlier this summer, Elliott was cut to make room on the roster. Now he's back and looking to try and lock down a spot with the Steelers organization this season.
Elliott was an undrafted safety out of Notre Dame in 2020. He originally signed with the Detroit Lions, mostly as a member of the practice squad, but has played in eight career games, starting one.
Elliott has also spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots during his professional career.
To make room for Elliott, the Steelers released defensive back Nate Meadors.
