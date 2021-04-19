NFL.com Mock Draft: Owusu-Koramoah, Eichenberg Go In Round One

The first mock draft of the year from Charles Davis of NFL.com has a pair of Notre Dame players going in round one

Another recent mock draft has two Notre Dame players going in round with, with the latest coming from Charles Davis of NFL.com.

Davis has linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah going in the first round to the Las Vegas Raiders with the 17th overall pick.

"Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley values versatile players who are fast and will hit. JOK certainly fits the bill." - Davis

Owusu-Koramoah won the Butkus Award and was a unanimous All-American in 2020 after racking up 80 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and three pass break ups.

Davis has the Kansas City Chiefs taking offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg with the 31st overall pick.

"Eichenberg played left tackle at Notre Dame, but he projects best on the right side in the pros and would fill a major need for Kansas City." - Davis

Eichenberg was a consensus All-American in 2020 and was named the ACC's best blocker by the league head coaches and defensive coordinators.

Should Eichenberg go in round one it would continue Notre Dame's impressive run of starting left tackles going in round one. He would join Zack Martin (2014), Ronnie Stanley (2016) and Mike McGlinchey (2017), who all went between sixth and 16th when they came out of Notre Dame.

Related Content

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Liam Eichenberg Are Top 50 Draft Prospects

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Wins The Butkus Award

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Named ACC Defensive Player of the Year

Is Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah A Top 10 NFL Draft Pick?

Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Is A Unanimous All-American

NFL Draft Preview: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Defenders

Liam Eichenberg Ranked As NFL Draft's Second Best Right Tackle

Is Liam Eichenberg A First Round Talent?

Liam Eichenberg Named ACC's Top Blocker

Pro Day Performance From Liam Eichenberg Should Answer Many Questions

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter