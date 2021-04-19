NFL.com Mock Draft: Owusu-Koramoah, Eichenberg Go In Round One
Another recent mock draft has two Notre Dame players going in round with, with the latest coming from Charles Davis of NFL.com.
Davis has linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah going in the first round to the Las Vegas Raiders with the 17th overall pick.
"Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley values versatile players who are fast and will hit. JOK certainly fits the bill." - Davis
Owusu-Koramoah won the Butkus Award and was a unanimous All-American in 2020 after racking up 80 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and three pass break ups.
Davis has the Kansas City Chiefs taking offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg with the 31st overall pick.
"Eichenberg played left tackle at Notre Dame, but he projects best on the right side in the pros and would fill a major need for Kansas City." - Davis
Eichenberg was a consensus All-American in 2020 and was named the ACC's best blocker by the league head coaches and defensive coordinators.
Should Eichenberg go in round one it would continue Notre Dame's impressive run of starting left tackles going in round one. He would join Zack Martin (2014), Ronnie Stanley (2016) and Mike McGlinchey (2017), who all went between sixth and 16th when they came out of Notre Dame.
Related Content
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Liam Eichenberg Are Top 50 Draft Prospects
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Wins The Butkus Award
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Named ACC Defensive Player of the Year
Is Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah A Top 10 NFL Draft Pick?
Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Is A Unanimous All-American
NFL Draft Preview: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Defenders
Liam Eichenberg Ranked As NFL Draft's Second Best Right Tackle
Is Liam Eichenberg A First Round Talent?
Liam Eichenberg Named ACC's Top Blocker
Pro Day Performance From Liam Eichenberg Should Answer Many Questions
To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook