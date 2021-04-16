Former NFL GM Has Two Notre Dame Players Going In The First Round

Former NFL GM Charley Casserly has former Notre Dame players Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Liam Eichenberg going in the first round in his latest mock draft

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been almost a consensus first round pick in mock drafts, but that has not been the case for left tackle Liam Eichenberg. Over the last week there are more and more mock drafts putting Eichenberg in round one, which is the right time to be building momentum.

Former NFL GM Charley Casserly (Washington Redskins, Houston Texans) released his most recent mock draft and he had both Owusu-Koramoah and Eichenberg in the first round.

Casserly has the Cleveland Browns taking Owusu-Koramoah with the No. 26 overall pick.

"Even after signing Jadeveon Clowney, the Browns add another talented defender who will have an immediate impact in pass coverage." - Casserly

The former NFL GM had Owusu-Koramoah going No. 19 overall to the Washington Football Team in his previous mock draft, but now he has WFT trading up in the first round to select North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance.

Casserly has Eichenberg going No. 31 overall to the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Eichenberg may need to start immediately at left tackle after all the turnover along the O-line. It's a big ask to protect the blind side of one of the league's top QBs." - Casserly

He did not have Eichenberg going in the first round of his previous mock draft. This is the second mock draft in consecutive days with both players going in the round one, and both had Eichenberg going to the Chiefs.

