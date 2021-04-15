SI Mock Draft: Two Notre Dame Players Go In Round One

Two former Notre Dame players went in the first round of the latest mock draft from Sports Illustrated

We are just two weeks away from finding out how many former Notre Dame players will go in the round one of the 2021 NFL Draft, and the opinions and predictions vary a great deal. In the latest from Sports Illustrated, Conor Orr predicts that a pair of former Notre Dame players will go in the first round.

Orr has linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and left tackle Liam Eichenberg going in round one.

Owusu-Koramoah is slated to go No. 29 overall to the Green Bay Packers, where he would join former Irish players Equanimeous St. Brown, Dexter Williams and KeiVarae Russell.

"Surprise! Not a wide receiver. But I think Aaron Rodgers would agree that some defensive deficiencies (as well as some game-planning complications) led to their most recent collapse as much as anything. Owusu-Koramoah would give the Packers a player who can cover hybrid athletes. Last year at Notre Dame, he was targeted 26 times in the passing game and allowed just 13 completions. His sack numbers aren’t overwhelming, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be a special ancillary blitzer." - Orr

Eichenberg is slated to go No. 31 to the Kansas City Chiefs, the defending AFC champions.

"The Chiefs’ outside pass protection is still a bit of a disaster, even if Mike Remmers and Andrew Wylie got too much of the blame from their Super Bowl loss to Tampa Bay. Still, the Chiefs need offensive line talent in the pipeline and Eichenberg, who didn’t allow a single sack of quarterback Ian Book last year, fits the bill nicely." - Orr

SI's Albert Breer also has Eichenberg going in the first round in his latest mock draft.

"This was tough because I do know Eichenberg would be a bit of reach here. I considered Texas’s Sam Cosmi for this spot and Alabama interior OL Landon Dickerson (one problem with him is he may not be ready for the opener). I went with Eichenberg, in part, because of Notre Dame’s stellar record in producing NFL linemen. (Look it up, they almost all pan out.)" - Breer

Breer does not have Owusu-Koramoah going in the first round.

