Notre Dame Completes 2024 Redemption Tour, Secures College Football Playoff Hosting Spo
Notre Dame beats USC 49-35 in challenging day at the Coliseum
Notre Dame's redemption tour is complete. The Irish have played in 10 straight playoff elimination games this season and are a perfect 10-0 in those games.
This win has secured the Irish a home-hosting CFP seed, which is a well-deserved prize for this Irish team that has overcome a brutal week two loss and a rash of injuries to now land in prime CFP position.
Marcus Freeman and his team have grown a lot together from the beginning of the season until now. Their resolve has been impressive. This team seems to play with a different mindset. It has an edge to it, one that's been missing in South Bend for some time. It's nice to have it back.
Irish didn't play a perfect game, and didn't have to
This victory, unlike all of the others throughout the now 10-game Irish winning streak with maybe the exception of the Louisville game, didn't come easy. USC played hard, showed off some spectacular athletes, and never quit.
Even with five losses on the ledger, the Trojans battled.
There will be things from this game that will need to be cleaned up for Notre Dame to make a deep playoff run, that much is for sure. The FG kicking game and lack of pass rush come to mind, but now isn't the time for those complaints.
For now, Irish fans should just sit back and be happy. A rare treat in my Notre Dame life. Notre Dame history was made tonight. Soak it all in.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.