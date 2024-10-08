Notre Dame 2024 Football Season Reaches a Crossroads
Notre Dame can hit its stride the remaining 7 games
After a stressful up and down emotional roller-coaster start to the 2024 season, Notre Dame got to take a breather over the weekend. A much needed one in terms of mental recuperation and physical rehabilitation given the onslaught of injuries that has affected the team this Fall.
Notre Dame has 7 games remaining. Notre Dame very well may be favored in each of these games. After the break, can the Irish lock in, play solid football and improve incrementally, even just a little bit week by week? If they can, which is very possible, this team will make the CFP.
Does Notre Dame have too many problems and injuries to win out?
Despite Notre Dame likely being favored in all of its remaining games, that doesn't guarantee victories. Just ask Alabama this last weekend and Notre Dame's own in Week 2. We may find out that with the amount of injuries this team has, combined with the inconsistency with which it already played before the injuries mounted up, more losses are inevitable.
The Irish are in a very interesting position. They are in complete control of their own destiny with a manageable schedule the rest of the way. Can this team rise up and finish strong? Or will things unravel and Notre Dame collect a couple more losses missing out on the first 12-team CFP field?
The leadership on this team will dictate which way the season will go.
How mature is this Notre Dame program? Can it methodically check off 7 more wins and punch its ticket to the promised land? Time will soon tell.
