Notre Dame Strengthens 2025 Offense with Key Transfer Portal Additions
Notre Dame is still in the playoff, but that doesn't mean it isn't looking toward the 2025 season at the same time. That is evident with the recent announced portal additions.
First, it was Alabama's DeVonta Smith, who was brought in to play the nickel cornerback position, with the added versatility to also contribute at safety.
In the span of just a few days, three offensive weapons have joined the roster. The first of these was Virginia wide receiver Malachi Fields, a player long rumored to be on Notre Dame’s radar.
The following day, Wisconsin receiver Will Pauling, who has a prior connection to the Notre Dame staff, committed to the Fighting Irish. Lastly, former Arkansas tight end Tyrus “Ty” Washington, who was dismissed from the Razorback program earlier this season, has also pledged to Notre Dame.
Malachi Fields and Will Pauling Additions
It was around this time last year when Beaux Collins and Kris Mitchell announced their intentions to transfer to Notre Dame, followed by Jayden Harrison a little later. All three were solid and productive players in their own right. However, the additions of Malachi Fields and Will Pauling feel even more impactful.
Standing at 6'4" and around 220 pounds, Fields is a perfect fit as a boundary receiver in Notre Dame's offense—something the team sorely lacked this past season.
Over the past two seasons, despite mediocre quarterback play, Fields has posted impressive numbers in Virginia’s offense: 113 receptions, 1,619 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns. Notably, he chose Notre Dame over entering the 2025 NFL Draft.
Though he was likely a late-round prospect, Fields now has another year to further improve his draft stock on a bigger stage.
Pauling, similarly, has been a productive player since transferring from Cincinnati to Wisconsin, where he was recruited and coached by Notre Dame’s WR Coach Mike Brown.
Listed at 5'10" and 170 pounds, Pauling is a dynamic playmaker with a reported 4.39 40-yard dash time. His most productive season came in 2023 under Coach Brown, where he recorded 74 receptions, 837 yards, and six touchdowns.
Though he battled injuries and drops in 2024, Pauling still managed 42 catches, 407 yards, and 3 touchdowns for the Badgers.
Both receivers come to Notre Dame with experience, proven production, and a chip on their shoulder as they look to make an even greater impact before taking their shot at the NFL.
Bruce Feldman also included both on his annual Freaks List, a testament to their athleticism and potential.
Analyzing the Tyrus Washington Addition
This is an interesting addition for Notre Dame. While Tyrus "Ty" Washington hasn’t been hugely productive during his three seasons at Arkansas, he has shown flashes as both a blocker and a receiving threat. With Mitchell Evans, Davis Sherwood, and Kevin Bauman all on their way out, and only freshman James Flanigan coming in, depth at tight end is clearly needed. From that perspective, this is an understandable move.
However, Washington’s dismissal from the Razorback team earlier this season raises some questions. He was removed from the roster after refusing to enter a game. While this decision might seem concerning at first, it’s important to consider the context. Washington himself has openly discussed his struggles with depression and mental health during that period, along with the emotional toll of his grandmother being placed into hospice care just before the game in question.
It’s also worth noting that Washington was frustrated with his playing time, feeling that he had earned more opportunities both in practice and games. He has since owned up to his part in the situation. Given Notre Dame’s reputation for thorough due diligence, it’s unlikely that Marcus Freeman and the coaching staff would have accepted his transfer without properly addressing the circumstances surrounding his dismissal.
Washington has two years of eligibility remaining and brings added athleticism to the Notre Dame tight end room, potentially adding another dynamic to the offense.