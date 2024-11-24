Notre Dame's Dominant 49-14 Victory Over Army: Game Highlights
Irish eyes are smiling on Sunday morning as Notre Dame obliterated previously unbeaten Army 49-14 at Yankee Stadium on Saturday night, and moving to 10-1 in the process.
Notre Dame is now a win at 6-5 USC away from heading to the College Football Playoff and almost certainly playing in the First Round game on its home field.
Before we move along to the Notre Dame vs. USC game next weekend though, lets first take a quick couple of minutes to look back at the dominating performance that was the Fighting Irish victory over Army.
Check out the highlights below courtesy of NBC Sports.
Notre Dame will take on USC at 3:30 p.m. EST on Saturday in a game that can be seen on CBS.
