Notre Dame Football to Host New ACC Rival in South Bend for First Time in Decades
Notre Dame will welcome an old foe to Notre Dame Stadium in 2026 for the first time in nearly 40 years.
On Wednesday it was announced that Southern Methodist University (SMU) will head to Notre Dame in the 2026 season as part of the partnership with the Fighting Irish and ACC.
Notre Dame was supposed to play Virginia in 2026 but the Cavaliers scheduled a home-and-home with West Virginia, which meant it needed to change dates with the Irish.
SMU is currently right in the thick of the College Football Playoff chase as it ranked 13th in the initial rankings that were released Tuesday night.
The Mustangs and Notre Dame have played 13 times all-time with the Irish holding a 10-3 edge historically.
The last meeting between the teams came in 1989 at Notre Dame Stadium when the Irish handed the Mustangs a 59-6 whooping.