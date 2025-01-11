Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Bolsters Special Teams with Kicker Addition from Transfer Portal

Notre Dame is adding a kicker via the transfer portal for the fourth year in a row

Nick Shepkowski

Aug 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels place kicker Noah Burnette (98) kicks a field goal against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Aug 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels place kicker Noah Burnette (98) kicks a field goal against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Notre Dame was busy Saturday as official word of multiple transfer portal additions was made public.

Shortly after news of Louisville defensive tackle Jared Dawson was made official, word that Notre Dame is adding a kicker yet again via the portal came down.

Meet Notre Dame's Next Kicker: Noah Burnette

Noah Burnette comes to Notre Dame as a graduate transfer from North Carolina.

Burnette has hit 49 of 62 (79.0%) field goal attempts during his North Carolina career, which includes hitting on 95% of his attempts (19 of 20) in 2023.

Burnette was money from 39-yards and in this season, hitting 8 of 9 attempts from that range. He was just 8 of 12 from 40-yards of beyond in 2024, however.

Burnette totaled 285 points in three seasons at North Carolina and has a career long kick of 52 yards.

Notre Dame Football 2025 Transfer Portal Additions:

Noah Burnette: 5-10, 175-pound kicker from North Carolina

Jared Dawson: 6-2, 260-pound defensive tackle from Louisville

Ty Washington: 6-4, 230-pound tight end from Arkansas

Will Pauling: 5-10, 187-pound wide receiver from Wisconsin

Malachi Fields: 6-4, 220-pound wide receiver from Virginia

DeVonta Smith: 6-0, 185-pound corner/nickel back from Alabama

