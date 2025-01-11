Notre Dame Bolsters Special Teams with Kicker Addition from Transfer Portal
Notre Dame is adding a kicker via the transfer portal for the fourth year in a row
In this story:
Notre Dame was busy Saturday as official word of multiple transfer portal additions was made public.
Shortly after news of Louisville defensive tackle Jared Dawson was made official, word that Notre Dame is adding a kicker yet again via the portal came down.
Meet Notre Dame's Next Kicker: Noah Burnette
Noah Burnette comes to Notre Dame as a graduate transfer from North Carolina.
Burnette has hit 49 of 62 (79.0%) field goal attempts during his North Carolina career, which includes hitting on 95% of his attempts (19 of 20) in 2023.
Burnette was money from 39-yards and in this season, hitting 8 of 9 attempts from that range. He was just 8 of 12 from 40-yards of beyond in 2024, however.
Burnette totaled 285 points in three seasons at North Carolina and has a career long kick of 52 yards.
Notre Dame Football 2025 Transfer Portal Additions:
Noah Burnette: 5-10, 175-pound kicker from North Carolina
Jared Dawson: 6-2, 260-pound defensive tackle from Louisville
Ty Washington: 6-4, 230-pound tight end from Arkansas
Will Pauling: 5-10, 187-pound wide receiver from Wisconsin
Malachi Fields: 6-4, 220-pound wide receiver from Virginia
DeVonta Smith: 6-0, 185-pound corner/nickel back from Alabama
More From Notre Dame on SI
Jeremiyah Love's Epic Touchdown Run Encapsulates Notre Dame's Never Quit Attitude
Notre Dame Stuns Penn State: Instant Takeaways from Thrilling Orange Bowl Victory
Social Media Abuzz Following Notre Dame's Stunning Win Over Penn State in Orange Bowl
Deion Sanders Sends Powerful Message to Marcus Freeman
Brian Kelly Gets Roasted on Social Media as Notre Dame Advances to National Championship
Published