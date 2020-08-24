Notre Dame Ranked 10th In Preseason AP Poll

Notre Dame is ranked 10th in the initial poll for the Associated Press. The Irish ranked inside the Top 10 in the preseason poll for the second straight season.

The poll included teams from the Big Ten and Pac 12, two conferences that will not be playing football in the fall of 2020, and their spring seasons also remain a major question mark. Three teams (Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon) all ranked ahead of Notre Dame from those leagues.

Notre Dame began the 2019 season ranked ninth in the preseason AP Poll. After finishing 11-2 the Irish ended the season ranked 12th in the final polls. Notre Dame finished the year 1-2 against opponents that finished in the AP Top 25, losing to No. 4 Georgia and No. 18 Michigan, and beating No. 20 Navy.

Five teams that finished the 2019 season ahead of Notre Dame will not be playing in 2020. Those teams are Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Oregon, and all five teams are in the Big Ten or Pac 12, two leagues that have decided not to play in 2020.

Notre Dame ranked 10th in the initial preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll, but three teams ahead of the Irish are not playing in the fall (Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon).

How the pollsters handle those teams as the season begins remains to be seen.

Clemson begins the season ranked No. 1, and the Fighting Irish will face off against the Tigers inside Notre Dame Stadium on November 7.

Notre Dame travels to No. 18 North Carolina for a Friday, November 27 contest.

The Tigers and Tar Heels are Notre Dame's only opponents to land inside the AP Top 25. Former opponents Wisconsin (No. 12) and USC (No. 17) are also in the Top 25.

Louisville (No. 31) is the only other Irish opponent to receive votes for the Top 25.

