Notre Dame to be Without Star Defender for Army Showdown
Howard Cross will miss his second straight game
In this story:
When No. 6 Notre Dame kicks off against No. 19 Army at 7:00 p.m. ET in Yankee Stadium they'll again be doing so without one of their best defensive players.
Howard Cross III, a standout defensive tackle, will miss his second straight game with a sprained ankle. The announcement was made roughly an hour before kickoff in the Bronx.
A new addition to the injury report is wide receiver KK Smith who is listed as being out with a clavicle injury.
Notre Dame can move to 10-1 overall and one big step closer to a College Football Playoff appearance if it is able to handle business against Army.
