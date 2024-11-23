Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame to be Without Star Defender for Army Showdown

Howard Cross will miss his second straight game

Nick Shepkowski

Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Howard Cross III (56) tackles Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) at Kyle Field.
/ Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
When No. 6 Notre Dame kicks off against No. 19 Army at 7:00 p.m. ET in Yankee Stadium they'll again be doing so without one of their best defensive players.

Howard Cross III, a standout defensive tackle, will miss his second straight game with a sprained ankle. The announcement was made roughly an hour before kickoff in the Bronx.

A new addition to the injury report is wide receiver KK Smith who is listed as being out with a clavicle injury.

Notre Dame can move to 10-1 overall and one big step closer to a College Football Playoff appearance if it is able to handle business against Army.

