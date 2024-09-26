Notre Dame Basketball Recruiting: All Eyes on Ryder Frost's Friday Commitment Announcement
It feels like we've talked endlessly this week about the trio of Notre Dame basketball targets announcing their college commitments. So far, the Irish are two for two in securing pledges, and they will look to finish strong as Exeter (NH) Phillips Exeter Academy four-star small forward Ryder Frost is set to reveal his college decision Friday afternoon.
It has already been an impactful week for Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry and the Notre Dame program, and there’s a strong possibility it will get even better as the week wraps up.
Ryder Frost's Recruitment
The Massachusetts native, now playing high school basketball in New Hampshire, is a consensus four-star prospect, with all four major recruiting sites ranking him in the back half of the Top 100:
- 247Sports: No. 97 nationally
- On3: No. 99 nationally
- ESPN: No. 97 nationally
- Rivals: No. 96 nationally
It's rare to see such consensus on a player, as all the rankings align closely. As a result, he rises to No. 85 in the 247Sports Composite and No. 83 in the On3 Industry rankings.
The 6'6", 200-pound sharpshooter has a final six that features Big Ten and ACC powerhouses, including Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and, of course, Notre Dame.
He will announce his college decision on the 247Sports YouTube channel Friday afternoon at 4 PM ET.
Ryder Frost's Scouting Report
If Notre Dame can pull off the trifecta and secure Frost's commitment on Friday, he would add a different dimension to the recruiting class that the Irish aren’t getting from Haralson and Koelher.Simply put, Frost is a lethal shot maker, especially from beyond the arc, and it’s hard to find a better spot-up shooter in the 2025 class. His shooting range feels limitless; he gets his shot off quickly and has the size to score over larger defenders.
While he may not be the quickest, he keeps defenders honest with a strong pull-up game and the ability to drive into the post, even if inconsistently. He sees the floor well and can find teammates for open looks. However, where he truly excels is his elite shot-making ability.
Already a big kid, Frost has a ready-made collegiate body and should provide immediate offensive firepower for whichever school he attends. While he may not become an elite defender, his size allows him to grab rebounds, and he plays a rugged style with active hands in the passing lanes.
For Notre Dame fans, think of him as a Dane Goodwin with a bit more natural size.
Final Prediction
Here’s a refined version of your concluding section:
It’s been a program-altering week for the Irish, and it should only get better on Friday afternoon. Consider this my official "crystal ball" prediction for Notre Dame landing Ryder Frost. There’s too much positive momentum right now, and Frost seems poised to continue his basketball career in South Bend.
We’ll find out soon enough what his intentions are, but I’m optimistic that more good news is on the way for Micah Shrewsberry.
Notre Dame lands Jalen Haralson - What's Next?
Notre Dame Basketball Recruiting
Be sure to tune in to Notre Dame Fighting Irish on SI for all your Notre Dame basketball coverage, as we continue to bring you the latest news and updates.