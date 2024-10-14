Luck of the Irish? Not So Much. Notre Dame Loses Another Star Player
Notre Dame star Benjamin Morrison out for the year
Notre Dame's unfortunate run of major injuries continues
Luck of the Irish? Not this year. Notre Dame has had an absolutely brutal season in terms of injuries which just got worse with the news that star cornerback Benjamin Morrison will miss the remainder of the year with a hip injury that will require a procedure to fix. Morrison will be added to an already extensive list of front-line Irish contributors to be sidelined.
Morrison is a bona fide star. A high NFL draft pick. One of Notre Dame's very best players and leaders. He shuts down half the field and the opposition's best playmaking wide receiver weekly. This is a massive loss for the Irish.
How will Notre Dame adjust to the loss of Morrison?
Especially with the latest injury news, it would be really nice to have Jaden Mickey on the roster to help provide some experience and depth to the cornerback room. But alas, he resides in the portal and not the Notre Dame locker room.
Notre Dame will have to rely on Christian Gray, a young payer in his own right, alongside even younger players like Leonard Moore and Karson Hobbs to get the job done the rest of the season. This is a tall task, but these are some athletic and confident players.
Notre Dame's depth and youth are being tested in an extreme way this season. There will be some rocky seas the rest of this season as more young and inexperienced players are called upon to contribute meaningful snaps, but the team will be better off for it down the road.
