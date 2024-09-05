NFL Draft Expert: Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison Making Case For CB1
Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison began the 2024 season as one of the highest rated draft-eligible cornerbacks in the country. The junior only enhanced his position on NFL Draft boards in the opener with Texas A&M.
Aggie QB Conner Weigman was hyped throughout the preseason, but he was awful against the Irish, completing just 12-of-30 for 100 yards and two picks. Morrison was a huge reason why Weigman struggled so mightily. The All-America candidate neutralized the Aggie receivers and allowed just one reception for one yard despite being targeted five times.
And national NFL Draft analysts have taken notice of Morrison's continued rise. Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema remarked that Morrison remains elite, adding this:
Michigan’s Will Johnson got most of the publicity this summer as the top cornerback for the 2025 NFL Draft and with good reason; he is very talented, and is, in fact, at the top cornerback on our big board to start the season. However, Notre Dame’s Benjamin Morrison was not talked about enough as CB2, and the gap between them is not as large as people may believe.
Morrison showed that this past Saturday against Texas A&M, earning a 72.6 coverage grade on 36 coverage snaps. In total, he played 68 snaps, which was second most on the defense. Sixty-four of those snaps came as their wide cornerback, but he also had some key plays in the slot, including sticky man coverage rep as Texas A&M was trying to get into scoring position on their last drive of the first half. At 6-foot and 190 pounds, Morrison will be a key part of one of the better defenses in the country this season.
Morrison and the fifth-ranked Irish host Northern Illinois this Saturday at 3:30 ET in South Bend.