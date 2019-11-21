Boston College Insider: Top Offensive Players

Boston College will bring one of the better offenses on the Notre Dame schedule into South Bend this weekend. This is especially true of the run game, which ranks fifth in the nation and is second best among all non-option offenses.

Our breakdown of the matchup continues with a look at BC's top offensive players.

RB #2 AJ DILLON

2019 Stats: 272 attempts, 1,451 yards, 5.3 YPC, 13 TD’s / 10 catches, 163 yards, 1 TD

Dillon has two games left in his junior season, but he’s already destroyed the all-time rushing mark at Boston College. His 4,148 career yards is 409 more than the next best back (Andre Williams), and his 37 rushing touchdowns also sits atop the all-time list for the Eagles.

His combination of size and speed is rare. Dillon is a 6-0, 250-pound back that has legit home run speed. I still remember watching him win the final sprint against every other running back at the Notre Dame Irish Invasion prior to his senior year of high school, and that speed translates very well.

Dillon is a patient run that can do damage outside, off-tackle and downhill. He runs with good pad level and shows impressive power, which combines with his thick frame to make him incredibly hard to bring down. According to Pro Football Focus, Dillon ranks third in the nation with 940 yards after contact.

The junior running back is a nimble athlete that can make quick downhill cuts, and he has the ability to jump cut or bounce when he sees a hole. His feel as a runner is outstanding, with Dillon showing a natural feel for when to explode downhill, when to let blocks set up and he makes strong second level reads. Dillon can get to the edge and if he gets a step he can rip off long runs. He’s become more a pass game weapon this season as well.

RB #26 DAVID BAILEY

2019 Stats: 119 attempts, 765 yards, 6.4 YPC, 7 TD’s / 8 catches, 94 yards, 1 TD

If you’re anything like me, when you think of a potent backfield combination you think of a group with complementary skills. The whole “thunder and lightning” approach, but that is not what Boston College has. The Eagles have a thunder and thunder backfield, with 6-1, 240-pound sophomore David Bailey joining Dillon in the backfield.

Bailey, like Dillon, is not your typical big back. He lacks Dillon’s home run speed, but he gets to top speed quickly, he is a nimble runner and he’s surprisingly good at making defenders miss in space. Bailey does a good job pushing his track and then quickly making his vertical cut.

His thick lower half and natural power makes him a load to bring down, and 542 of his 765 yards have come after contact. Bailey and Dillon have combined to make defenders miss 99 tackles this season (according to PFF), which is an exceptional number.

TE #80 HUNTER LONG

2019 Stats: 21 catches, 411 yards, 19.6 YPC, 1 TD

Boston College uses multiple tight ends almost the entire game, putting blocking tight ends and pass catching tight ends on the field. Long is definitely Boston College’s pass catching tight end.

Long caught four passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns as a redshirt freshman in 2018, and he’s emerged as BC’s top pass catcher this season, leading the Eagle offense in receiving yards (411) and Long is second in catches (21). Despite being listed at 6-5 and 255 pounds, Long is a quality athlete that can stretch the field and do damage after the catch. He turned a screen pass into a 51-yard gain against NC State, showing his size/speed combination on that play.

With teams so focused on shutting down the run game, having a big guy like Long that can stretch the field gives Boston College a big-time weapon in the pass game.

LT #78 TYLER VRABEL

Boston College has a dominant offensive line. Their ability to grind out big-time rush yards week-after-week against defenses that are geared almost exclusively to stopping the run is incredibly impressive. Boston College has allowed just six sacks on over 275 pass snaps this season.

There isn’t one true “star” on the line, and what makes the unit so good is how well it plays together. But there is one player that stood above the rest in the film I break down, and that is redshirt freshman Tyler Vrabel, the son of Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

Vrabel has good size (6-5, 310), and he uses it to his advantage. He’s not an elite athlete, but he uses his length and sound technique to thrive in the pass game. According to PFF, Vrabel has allowed just five quarterback pressures on 271 pass snaps this season.

None of those pressures ended with a sack.

Despite his youth, Vrabel shows good power, which he uses effectively as a pass blocker, where he can anchor effectively and stone edge rushers that try to beat him outside. Even though he comes off the line high at times, he is powerful and gets a strong push in the run game.

