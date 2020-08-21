SI.com
Breaking Down The Notre Dame 2021 Offensive Class

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame has played outstanding defense in recent seasons, but the offense hasn't been what it needs to be in the big games. The Irish staff must go out and land top offensive players to get to the level where the offense is as good as the defense. The 2020 class is loaded with that kind of talent, and the Irish are looking to combine that class with another elite offensive haul in 2021.

John Garcia, the Director of Recruiting at SI All-American, joined Irish Breakdown publisher Bryan Driskell to discuss the 2021 class. You will not want to miss this!

We began the podcast by getting Garcia's thoughts on quarterback commit Tyler Buchner, who is the top player in the class. The film for Buchner is outstanding, and Garcia dives into how the Irish commit is a prototype of the modern quarterback.

SI All-American is extremely highly on tight end Cane Berrong and wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. Garcia discusses why he and his staff are so high on those two Irish commits. 

You won't want to miss his comments on running back commit Logan Diggs and the Irish offensive line class, which is led by Blake Fisher. We discussed whether Fisher is better suited for tackle or guard.

We wrap up by talking about what needs to happen in the class for Notre Dame to close the gap. Here's a hint, it revolves around landing a certain elite wide receiver from Maryland.

