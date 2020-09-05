SI.com
Brian Kelly: Starting Spots Are "Pretty Much Settled" For Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame is now just a week away from its 2020 season opener, which will take place at home against the Duke Blue Devils. It will also be the first official ACC league game for the Irish.

With no access to practice it's hard to tell who is lining up where and what the depth chart will look like, but according to head coach Brian Kelly the starting lineup is settled, at least for the opener.

"I think we're pretty much settled," Kelly said of his starting lineup, before qualifying that this doesn't mean it's settled for the entire season. "There’s always going to be some competition at some of these positions we have some depth at. 

"I don’t mean to infer that nobody could get beaten out during the season, that’s not what I mean at all," continued Kelly. "But we have a pretty good idea of whose going to be the starting Buck, who's going to be the starting running back, who's going to be the starting tight end, who's going to be the starting corner. We’ve got a pretty good sense and feel. We’re in practice 13, 14, and have a good sense of those positions and who those guys are going to be."

Kelly later said that sophomore Kyren Williams seemed to lock down the starting running back job, but also noted that freshman Chris Tyree will play. Grad transfer Nick McCloud is set to start at the other corner spot, and odds are good that junior TaRiq Bracy will man the other position.

The Buck linebacker position is one of the wild cards. Rumblings have changed from week to week at the position, and in the last two weeks alone I've heard three different names as possible starters. The most recent intel I've received is that junior Shayne Simon is slated to start at Buck for the opener.

Comments
No. 1-3
FamousAmos
FamousAmos

Big time..... now will the NCAA listen? My guess is not. They stink.

jameskroner3
jameskroner3

The most amazing thing in this whole thing is the amount of sportswriters who are pushing for the season to be cancelled. They are so "woke" as they say when someone suggests players are safer at college than at home. When the Marlins players tested positive, it was an avalanche of them calling for the season and all sports to be cancelled immediately. This thing isn't going away and they seem fine to just shut down everything until there is a cure. Guess what? That's not happening. The guy who writes for USA Today, Dan Wolken I believe, is always pushing for CFB to be cancelled and he is their CFB writer! I just don't understand these people. They want to live in a bubble with zero risks apparently.

Fitz1105
Fitz1105

Part of why I watch football is to get away from politics. I should have known the politicization of everything would eventually take CFB. Didn’t think it would happen this quickly. I have zero faith in University Administrators basing any of their decisions on data or ethics. Fashionability is their watchword

