Brian Kelly: Starting Spots Are "Pretty Much Settled" For Notre Dame

Notre Dame is now just a week away from its 2020 season opener, which will take place at home against the Duke Blue Devils. It will also be the first official ACC league game for the Irish.

With no access to practice it's hard to tell who is lining up where and what the depth chart will look like, but according to head coach Brian Kelly the starting lineup is settled, at least for the opener.

"I think we're pretty much settled," Kelly said of his starting lineup, before qualifying that this doesn't mean it's settled for the entire season. "There’s always going to be some competition at some of these positions we have some depth at.

"I don’t mean to infer that nobody could get beaten out during the season, that’s not what I mean at all," continued Kelly. "But we have a pretty good idea of whose going to be the starting Buck, who's going to be the starting running back, who's going to be the starting tight end, who's going to be the starting corner. We’ve got a pretty good sense and feel. We’re in practice 13, 14, and have a good sense of those positions and who those guys are going to be."

Kelly later said that sophomore Kyren Williams seemed to lock down the starting running back job, but also noted that freshman Chris Tyree will play. Grad transfer Nick McCloud is set to start at the other corner spot, and odds are good that junior TaRiq Bracy will man the other position.

The Buck linebacker position is one of the wild cards. Rumblings have changed from week to week at the position, and in the last two weeks alone I've heard three different names as possible starters. The most recent intel I've received is that junior Shayne Simon is slated to start at Buck for the opener.

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter